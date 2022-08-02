NewsOther Sports
COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 Day 5 LIVE UPDATES: India eye historic medal from Lawn Bowls, in badminton and Table Tennis finals as well

Check Live Scores and Updates from Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Tuesday (August 2).

After an amazing fourth day of Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham where the Indian contingent bagged three more medals – one silver and two bronze, India is all set for Day 5, which will see some of the biggest medal hopes in action on Tuesday (August 2). Day 5 also marks the beginning of track and field events. India will be looking forward to create history in Lawn Bowls by winning a Gold medal, while aiming for progress and medals in Badminton, Table Tennis, Weightlifting etc.

The action will start with Lawn Bowls from 1PM onwards. The Indian Women’s Team will play New Zealand in Pairs and Triples category. From 2PM onwards, Indian weightlifter Punam Yadav will be in action in the finals of Women’s 76 kg category, looking forward to win another medal for India in this sport.

The Indian Women’s Fours Lawn Bowls team defeated New Zealand to reach the final. They will take on South Africa at 4:15 pm. Indian badminton team will be looking forward to clinch a Gold medal in the final of the Mixed Team event. The action for this will start from 10PM onwards.

Check Live Scores and Updates from Day 5 of Commonwealth Games 2022 here.

13:09 PM

Team India look for rich medal haul

India have 9 medals, including three gold to their name so far after first 4 days. India will be looking to add more gold medals to their name as the Lawn Bowls, badminton and Table tennis compete in finals today. Check full India Day 5 schedule here

13:08 PM

Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Tuesday (August 2).

Commonwealth Games 2022CWG 2022CWG 2022 Day 5 LiveCWG 2022 Day 5 Live UpdatesLawn BowlsAchanta Sharath KamalPV SindhuPunam Yadav

