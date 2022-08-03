Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 Day 6 LIVE UPDATES: Tulika Maan wins silver in judo, Saurav Ghosal wins historic bronze in squash
Check Live Scores and Updates from Day 6 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Wednesday (August 3). Check Commonwealth Games 2022 India Schedule for Day 6 and much more.
After an action-packed Day 5 of Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham which saw Team India capturing some medals and making history in Lawn Bowls, the country’s contingent will be looking forward to taking a few steps ahead towards medal contention in sports like Cricket, Boxing, Hockey, Judo and Weightlifting. The action will kick off from Lawn Bowls from 1pm onwards, with Men’s Singles player Mridul Borgohain taking on Chris Locke of Falkland Islands in his second game after a loss in the first one to Shannon Mcilroy of New Zealand.In the Women’s Pairs category, India will take on Niue after registering a loss to New Zealand in their first match.
From 2pm onwards, India’s Lovepreet Singh will be in action in Men’s 109 kg weightlifting. From 10:30 PM onwards, India vs Barbados cricket match will take place, which is extremely vital for medal chances of both. Both men’s and women’s hockey teams will also be in action today against Canada.
Day 6 at CWG @birminghamcg22
Take a at #B2022 events scheduled for 3rd August
Catch #TeamIndia in action on @ddsportschannel & @SonyLIV and don't forget to send in your #Cheer4India messages below#IndiaTaiyaarHai #India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/27Txr4SLpT — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 3, 2022
Check all LIVE scores and updates from Day 6 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 here.
Another medal in Judo for India
Tulika Maan wins Silver in Women's 78+ kg event!
Saurav Ghosal could not stop crying after writing history.
Watch as he sheds tears after securing bronze medal for India in squas, country's first-ever individual medal in the sport in Commonwealth Games 2022.
History made!
Saurav Ghoshal has done it, he wins India their first-ever individual medal in squash, beats Defending Champion Willstrop 11-6 11-1 11-4 to win Bronze!
What an achievement!
SAURAV GHOSHAL - THE FACE, THE PRIDE & NOW THE EPITOME OF INDIAN SQUASH
Saurav, in a hunt for India's first CWG Singles medal put on a super show taking down Defending Champion and Willstrop _______ 11-6 11-1 11-4 to win Bronze!
2nd CWG medal for the Indian Legend! pic.twitter.com/Vgraw4Cajm
— SPORTS ARENA__ (@SportsArena1234) August 3, 2022
Two changes for #TeamIndia in the Playing XI
Taniyaa Bhatia comes in for Yastika Bhatia.
Pooja Vastrakar in for S Meghana.#INDvBAR #B2022 pic.twitter.com/z9WBwG6sRz
— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) August 3, 2022
India women vs Barbados women T20 clash
Alright, Barbados has won the toss and they will bowl first. India to bat. Could be a good thing. A do-or-die contest for both the teams. Winner goes to semis. Loser goes home.
Men’s singles bronze medal match in squash - Saurav Ghosal vs James Willstrop in the bronze medal match. The Englishman, who is the gold medal winner form Gold Coast 2018 is the favourite. Can Ghoshal pull off a surprise here? And secure India's first individual medal in CWG in squash.
India women arrive at Edgbaston to play Barbados!
We are here at @Edgbaston! __ #INDvBAR #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/V7vpxOJYvJ
— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) August 3, 2022
Judo
India's Tulika Maan will fight for gold in the women's 78kg + category in the judo competition at the CWG 2022 from 9.30 pm IST. This is a big match! Stay tuned!
Weightlifting 87 kg women's final
Oh, Purnima! She fails to lift the third attempt in clean and jerk. Her total now 228 (103 snatc + 125 C and J). She loses the bronze medal spot as well and won't medal in CWG 2022.
Weightlifting Women's 87 kg final
Oh, what an effort from Purmima in her 1st attempt in Clean & Jerk. Lifts 125 kg to remain in contention for a gold medal. She will lift 130 kg in 2nd attempt. She is bronze medal position currently but the gap isn't too wide in top 3.
Men's Hockey!
India smash Canada 8-0 in hockey. This is a strong comeback from India, a statement of sorts from Manpreet Singh an Co after 4-4 draw vs England in last match which was equivalent to a loss.
In weightlifting, Purnima to begin with her clean and jerk soon.
Weightlifter 87 kg women's final
Purnima loses her focus in the third attempt in Snatch and fails to lift 108 kg. Her best from Snatch remains 103 kg. Clean and Jerk will begin in some time. Let's see how far she goes.
Women's 87 kg final
That's a bad start for Purnima in Snatch as she fails to lift 103 kgs in first attempt. She quickly comes for the second attemot and lifts it with some effort, aggressive lift and this will keep her in hunt for the medal.
Men's Hockey!
India now stem their lead to 5-0 in their Pool B encounter vs Canada. Akashdeep with the goal and Manpreet Singh with the assist.
CWG Updates!
Weightlifting 87 kg women's final begins: Purnima Pandya yet to make her first attempt in Snatch!
In men's hockey, India lead 4-0 at half time
Men's hockey
India now take the lead to 3-0 with Lalit Upadhyay scoring the third goal for India via a PC conversion.
India 3-0 Canada
Weightlifting!
India's Purnima Pandey will soon be in action in the women's 87 kg final and would do her best to bring India another medal in the sport.
Men's Hockey
Brilliant from India and Harmanpreet as India open their account vs Canada. Mandeep helps India secure a PC and Harmanpreet fires it into the net to convert it.
India 1-0 Canada
India men's hockey team take on Canada
India won vs Ghana in the opening contest at CWG and drew vs England. But they will be looking for a win here.
Judo!
Tulika Maan will take on Scotland’s Sarah Adlington in the gold medal match later tonight (9.30 PM IST). Do tuned to our live blog for updates.
Boxing 57 kg quarterfinals
Hussam Uddin Muhammed from India beats Ndevelo and secures another bronze for India in boxing.
Boxing 57 kg quarterfinals
Hussam Uddin Muhammed from India vs vs Tryagain Morning Ndevelo begins. Like Nitu, he too can secure a bronze for India.
Great win for women's hockey team! Went down the wire but Indian girls held their nerve to finish the match with a win.
Yessss!!! Indian women's team through to the semi finals. What a tense win 3-2 over Canada in a MUST WIN match for us ____ #CWG2022
— Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 3, 2022
Boxing Women’s Over 45kg-48kg (Minimumweight) - Quarter-Final 2
India's Nitu secures a bronze in boxing, beats Nicole Clyde of Northern Ireland. she abandoned the fight owing to the heavy punching of Nitu in the 1st two rounds.
Good news from Judo!
Tulika Maan confirm medal as she move into the Final of Judo Women's 78kg defeating Sydnee Andrews (NUZ)
Will fight for Gold Medal later today
Hockey women’s Pool A, India vs Canada End of Q3!
What a dominance from Canada. They came 2-2, at par with a goal at the start of this quarter and India feeling the heat in Birmingham. They need to win this match to stay in contention, not a drw, but a win. Important last quarter coming up.
Hockey women’s Pool A, India vs Canada Q3
GOAL! Canada!: They are pulling things back in style here. PC converted, no one on the left hand side from India and that gave Canadians big gap to hit into the nets. India need to pull their socks up now.
Hockey women’s Pool A, India vs Canada at half time
Because we were busy with a medal match, we could not bring hockey updates from India women vs Canadan women clash. At half time, India are leading 2-1 with the second goal scored by Navneet. Canada pulled one back in the last seconds of the 2nd quarter.
India 2-1 Canada
Lovepreet adds to India's medal tally!
LOVEPREET SINGH CLAIMS BRONZE WITH NEW NR
Lovepreet claims 9th _____medal for __ at #B2022 in Men's 109kg with combined lift of 355kg.
He has broken 3 of his own NR in the process -
Snatch : 163kg (old - 162 kg)
C&J : 192kg (old - 188kg)
Total : 355 kg (old - 350kg) pic.twitter.com/VVCbZXXOlw
— SPORTS ARENA__ (@SportsArena1234) August 3, 2022
Men's 109kg weightlifting
That's the bronze confirmed for Lovepreet. Australian lifter took the challenge of lifting 211 kgs but he failed in the jerk that gave medal to Lovepreet who lifted 355 kg in total.
Men's 109kg weightlifting!
Lovepreet Singh will have to satisfy with bronze medal as Cameroon lifter lifts 196 kgs to go past his total. Final standing to come soon.
Men's 109 kg Weightlifting final!
Clean an jerk 3rd attempt by Lovepreet Singh and he sets a new national record in C and J with a lift of 192 kg. A medal is certain, not sure about the colour yet. Watch out this space.
Hockey women’s Pool A, India 1-0 Canada in Q1:
GOAL! India score courtesy a PC all thanks to Vandana Katariya. Great review which led to the PC.
Men's 109 kg final weightlifting
Big lift from Lovepreet Singh in Clean and Jerk. This is new national record at 189kg in the 2nd attempt. He is leading currently but The Samoan lifter yet to begin with first attempt of 195 kg.
Men's 109 kg weightlifting final
Clean and Jerk 1st attempt and Lovepreet Singh lifts 185 kg easily. This is a brilliant start. He keeps the hopes for a medal alive.
Judo, Men -100 kg - QF Harry LOVELL-HEWITT vs Deepak DESWAL:
Deepak loses but enters the repechage round for one of the bronze medals. Another India judoka Tulika Mann to be in action soon.
Weightlifting 109 kg men's final
India's Lovepreet Singh yet to begin clean and jerk in the final. His best in Snatch is 163 kg and he will lift 185 kg in his first attempt in C and J.
Weightlifting Men's 109kg - Final
Lovepreet Singh lifted163 kg in the third attempt but he has been toppled by Samoa's Jack Hitila who lifted one kg more. Clean and Jerk to start in five minutes. A medal looks assured here and Lovepreet can even clinch a gold.
Weightlifting 109 kg final!
Lovepreet lifts 161 kg with some effort in the 2nd attempt. He will lift 163 kg in his last and third attempt. He is leading the board currently in Snatch.
Weightlifting: Lovepreet Singh will attempt 161kg
Indian lifter Lovepreet Singh will try to go for 161kg in 2nd attempt at snatch to keep in with a chance for winning gold. Can he do it?
Weightligting: Sensational start by Lovepreet Singh
India's Lovepreet Singh lifts 157kg with ease to go to the top in 109kg provisionally.
Weightlifting: England, Samoa at top
England's Andy Griffiths and Samoan lifter Jack Hitila Opeloge have both lifted 155kg in Snatch to go top. Lovepreet Singh to attempt 157kg soon!
Lawn Bowls: Mridul Borgohain enters Round 3
India's Mridul Borgohain has won his men's singles round 2 match. Borgohain defeated Chris Locke of Falkland Islands 21-5.
Weightlifting: England's Andy Griffiths at top
Home favourite Andy Griffiths of England goes to the top now with his first lift of 151kg in snatch.
Judo: Deepak Deswal enters quarterfinals
Indian judoka Deepak Deswal has defeated Eric Jean in men's 100kg Round of 16 clash to march into the quarterfinals.
Judoka #DeepakDeswal is all set to kickstart his campaign at the #CommonwealthGames2022!
Watch LIVE: @ddsportschannel & @SonyLIV #CWG2022 | #CWG2022India | #India4CWG2022 @Media_SAI | @birminghamcg22 pic.twitter.com/GW11tuGSha
— Dept of Sports MYAS (@IndiaSports) August 3, 2022
Weightlifting: Over 150kg now
We are into the 150kg-plus weight in Snatch now as Canada's Pierre-Alexandre Bessette lifts 150kg in snatch first attempt to go top. Lovepreet Singh of India still to come!
Weightlifting: Wales goes top
Jordan Sakkas of Wales has gone to the top for now, lifts 146kg in his third attempt of snatch.
Weightlifting: Australia in initial lead
Jackson George Roberts-Young of Australia has the provisional lead in the 109kg event with a best lift of 145kg in snatch. India's Lovepreet Singh will attempt 157kg, can he do it?
Lawn Bowls: India dominant in Women's Pairs
The Indian women's pair of Lovely Choubey and Nayanmoni Saikia is in dominant mood. After initially trailing Niue's pair of Hina Rereiti and Olivia Eunice Buckingham, the Indian team now lead 17-5 after 13 frames.
Lawn Bowls: Mridul Borgohain close to win
India's Mridul Borgohain is extremely close to victory in his men's singles round 2 clash. Borgohain is leading 19-5 vs Chris Locke of Falkland Islands.
Lovepreet Singh will attempt 157kg in snatch
India's Lovepreet Singh will attempt a massive lift of 157kg in snatch to go for gold.
Pakistan's Hanzala Dastgir Butt up first
Pakistani lifter Hanzala Dastgir Butt is up first and lift 135kg in snatch in first attempt.
Lovepreet is ready for his event today at #CommonwealthGames2022
All the best Champ
Let's #Cheer4India #IndiaTaiyaarHai #India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/PzuSbfDxwk
— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 3, 2022
109kg category in Weightlifting about to get under way
India's Lovepreet Singh about to begin his quest for gold medal in the 109kg category in weightlifting event. The 2021 Commonwealth championships silver medallist will attempt 145kg in snatch first up
Lawn Bowls: India stretch lead in Women's Pairs
India have extended their lead over Niue after initially trailing. Indian team lead 9-4 after eight frames.
Lawn Bowls: Mridul Borgohain extends his lead
India's Mridul Borgohain looks in dominant form as he extends his lead to 13-1 against Chris Locke in the men's singles event.
Lawn Bowls: Mridul Borgohain on a roll
India's Mridul Borgohain is steamrolling Chris Locke in the men's singles event. Borgohain leads 10-1 after 6 frames.
Lawn Bowls: India storm back in Women's Pairs
India have fought back to roar into the lead in the women's pairs event against Niue. Five points in the fifth frame mean that they lead 6-3.
Lawn Bowls: Mridhul Borgohain storms into lead
India's Mridul Borgohain has opened up an early lead of 5-0 against Chris Locke of Falklands in the men's singles event.
Lawn Bowls: Niue lead India in Women's Pairs
After 3 frames, Niue are up 2-1 in the Women's Pairs event against India. Indian team features Lovely Choubey and Nayanmoni Saikia.
India look to add to medals count on Day 6
Indian athletes will look to add more medals to their tally with the likes of Lovepreet Singh and Purnima Pandey in action in weightlifting and Saurav Ghosal competing for bronze in squash. Check full India schedule here.
India are 6th on Medals Tally after Day 5
India are currently in 6th place of the CWG 2022 Medals Tally after Day 5 with 5 gold, 5 silver and three broze. Check the full medals tally after Day 5 below...
CWG: Medal Tally at end of Day 5: India at 6th spot with 13 medals (5 Gold, 5 Silver & 3 Bronze). #CWG2022 #CWG2022India pic.twitter.com/zP0dthyFij
— India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 2, 2022
Hello and Welcome to our live coverage of Day 6 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.
