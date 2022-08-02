CWG 2022 Day 5 LIVE UPDATES: India bag 3 medals in Weightlifting, Table Tennis, Lawn Bowls; Badminton mix team in action
Check Live Scores and Updates from Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Tuesday (August 2). Check Commonwealth Games 2022 India Schedule for Day 5 and much more.
After an amazing fourth day of Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham where the Indian contingent bagged three more medals – one silver and two bronze, India is all set for Day 5, which will see some of the biggest medal hopes in action on Tuesday (August 2). Day 5 also marks the beginning of track and field events. India will be looking forward to create history in Lawn Bowls by winning a Gold medal, while aiming for progress and medals in Badminton, Table Tennis, Weightlifting etc.
The action will start with Lawn Bowls from 1PM onwards. The Indian Women’s Team will play New Zealand in Pairs and Triples category. From 2PM onwards, Indian weightlifter Punam Yadav will be in action in the finals of Women’s 76 kg category, looking forward to win another medal for India in this sport.
Day 5 at CWG @birminghamcg22
Take a at #B2022 events scheduled for 2nd August
Day 5 at CWG @birminghamcg22

Take a at #B2022 events scheduled for 2nd August
The Indian Women’s Fours Lawn Bowls team defeated New Zealand to reach the final. They will take on South Africa at 4:15 pm. Indian badminton team will be looking forward to clinch a Gold medal in the final of the Mixed Team event. The action for this will start from 10PM onwards.
Check Live Scores and Updates from Day 5 of Commonwealth Games 2022 here.
Squash
Saurav Ghosal loses 9-11, 4-11, 1-11 to Paul Coll of New Zealand Men's Singles Semi-final. He will now play in the bronze medal match
Badminton final
India are set to take on USA in the mixed team final at the CWG 2022. Satwik-Chirag to play the first match out of the five.
Squash
Bad News! India's Saurav Ghosal loses first game against New Zealand's Paul Coll of New Zealand in the Singles Semi-Final (Men's).
Squash
India's Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla defeats Pakistan's Faiza Zafar in 11-2, 11-4, 11-5 in Women's Singles Plate Semi-Final.
Yessss!!! Way to go Harmeet Desai. What a win to secure a second consecutive GOLD medal for India in the Men's team event at the CWG. #TableTennis
— Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 2, 2022
Weightlifter Vikas Thakur's wins silver
Indian weightlifter Vikas Thakur claims silver in Men's 96kg event. He lifted a total of 346kg -- 155kg snatch and 191kg clean & jerk.
Indian men's Table Tennis team bags gold
India thrash Singapore 3-1 in the final to claim fifth Gold of the Commonwealth Games 2022.
HARD LUCK! The women's hockey team suffered a loss at the hands of England today in their third game.
Let's get back to winning ways tomorrow against Canada!
#hockey #CWG2022 #B2022 #TeamIndia
— The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) August 2, 2022
Hockey
Indian women's team face 1-3 defeat against England in Pool A game.
Men's TT Final!
India lead 2-1 in he final. In the fourth match, Harmeet Desai has won the game 11-8. Good going this from the men's team. Gold medal race is on.
Table Tennis men's final
Sathiyan has handed the lead to India with a 3-1 win. India now lead 2-1 in the Men's Team event final
Men's TT Final!
India have taken 2-1 lead with Sathiyan winning the third game. On to the fourth game now where India is leading.
What is Lawn Bowl and how is it played? All you need to know about sport HERE
India won its first-ever medal in Lawn Bowls at the Games creating history by beating 3-time CWG champions South Africa in the finals of the Women's four Lawn Bowl in Birmingham. For those who are here, we bring an explanation of how this sport is played and what are its rules.
CWG 2022: India women create HISTORY! Gold is country's first-ever medal in Lawn Bowls
The Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 continues to get better and better for India as the Women's team in Lawn Bowls won their first medal in the history of the games on Tuesday (August 2). After an intriguing final against South Africa, Team India won gold beating their opponents 17-10.
Rupa, Lovely, Nayan, Pinki: Meet India's Lawn Bowls gold medallists who wrote history at CWG 2022
HISTORY CREATED
1st Ever in Lawn Bowls at #CommonwealthGames
Women's Fours team win it's 1st CWG medal, the prestigious in #LawnBowls by defeating South Africa, 17-10
Congratulations ladies for taking the sport to a new level
Congratulations ladies for taking the sport to a new level
— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 2, 2022
Table Tennis Men's Team Final
India 1-1 Singapore
G Sathiyan to take on Yew En Koen Pang in the decider
Table Tennis Men's Team Final
India 1-1 Singapore
Sharath Kamal faces 3-1 defeat against Zhe Yu Clarence Chew. Singapore level the scores.
Weightlifting Men's 96kg Final
India's Vikas Thakur is competing in it
India win first ever Lawn Bowls gold
Indian team beats South Africa 17-10 to win a historic gold.
Women's Hockey Pool A: IND 0-1 ENG
Giselle Ansley converts PC, England take early lead
Lawn Bowls Final
India 15-10 South Africa at End 14
India on the brink of creating history. Only formalities left.
Table Tennis Final
India 1-0 Singapore
Sharath Kamal takes on Zhe Yu Clarence Chew
India will play for table tennis men's team
G Sathiyan bts Omotayo Olajide 3-1 after Achanta Sharath Kamal bt WR 15 Aruna Quadri to seal a 3-0 win over Nigeria in the SF. are favourites to defend from 2018 against Singapore, having beaten them 3-0 in the group stage.
— jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) August 1, 2022
Table Tennis Final
Harmeet Desai and G Sathiya thrash Yong Quek and Yew Pang in the first match to hand India 1-0 lead against Singapore
Table Tennis final
India 2-0 Singapore
Harmeet Desai and G Sathiya win's 2nd game 11-7
Lawn Bowls Final
IND 10:10 SA
It is a mouthwatering contest going on. India take two points. Scores are level again.
Table Tennis Men's final
Harmeet Desai and G Sathiya claim the first game 13-11 vs Singapore's Yong Quek and Yew Pang
Popping over now to NEC Hall 3, where Singapore are in action in the table tennis men's team final against India.
It's going to be a tough match, but the team have proven they're capable of pulling off an upset.
It's going to be a tough match, but the team have proven they're capable of pulling off an upset.

Let's go Singapore!
— Jeraldine Yap (@JeraldineYapCNA) August 2, 2022
Table Tennis Men's Team Final
India vs Singapore underway
Lawn Bowls Final
IND 8-10 SA
Stunning match going on in Women's Fours Lawn Bowls final. After End 11, India trail by 2 points. South Africa take lead for first time.
Lawn Bowls final IND 8-8 SA
South Africa back in the game, the scores are level at End 10.
Lawn Bowls Women's Fours Gold Medal Match
India 8:6 South Africa
South Africa bounced back after India take the early lead. India still leading by 2 points
Lawn Bowls Men's Singles
India's Mridul Borgohain faces defeat against Shannon McIlroy of New Zealand
Dutee Chand finishes fourth
Athletics: India's Dutee Chand finishes fourth, clocks timing of 11.55 seconds. Chand fails to qualify for the semi-finals of women's 100m.
Lawn Bowls final
India leading 7-2 against South Africa in the Women's final of Lawn Bowls at the moment after End 5.
Advait Page and Kushagra Rawat have qualified for the CWG Birmingham22 men's 1500m Freestyle final by ranking seventh (15:39.25) and eighth (15:47.77) among 10 starters in the heats today.
— G Rajaraman (@g_rajaraman) August 2, 2022
Lawn Bowls final
It is still a close contest between India and South Africa. However, the Indians are leading with a point at the moment after End 4.
India 3 - 2 South Africa
Lawn Bowls final
India level the game after End 3 with a 2-2 score at the moment. Close contest between the two nations for gold.
India trailing!
Team India women's team are currently trailing in the final of the Lawn Bowls for gold. South Africa lead 2-1 after End 2.
India lead for GOLD
IND 1-0 against South Africa in the final for women's final after End 1.
Manpreet Kaur qualifies for CWG Birmingham22 women's Shot Put final with a best try of 16.78m in qualifying. She ranked seventh among 13 starters. Three athletes got past the automatic qualifying mark of 18.00m. She will have to come up with something special tomorrow to medal.
— G Rajaraman (@g_rajaraman) August 2, 2022
What have you done, Punam!
Punam Yadav successfully lifts 116kg in third attempt and that could have won her the medal. But she drops the bar even before the buzzer and that leads to an error and it is no lift. India challenged but the jury has rejected it. She leaves the venue in anger, over her mistake.
Women's 76 kg Weightlifting gold medal match
Punam Yadav gets off to a bad starts in Clean and Jerk, like in Snatch. Fails to lift 115 kgs and then 116kgs in first 2 attempts and it seems the medal is slipping away. She has one and last attempt left.
Srihari Nataraj sets a NR in Men's 200m Backstroke!
Srihari Nataraj rewrites his National Record in men's 200m Backstroke, clocking 2:00.84 in the CWG Birmingham22 heats. His previous best was 2:01.70 in 2019. He is first reserve for the final, having finished as the ninth fastest in the heats.
— G Rajaraman (@g_rajaraman) August 2, 2022
Men’s long jump:
Good news for India as two men's long jumpers in final. Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees Yahiya are the names. Sreeshankar did it by clearing 8m qualifying standard with an 8.05m jump in just the first attempt. Anees makes it with a best jump of 7.68m.
Women's 76 kg Weightlifting gold medal match
Punam Yadav yet to make her 1st attempt in Clean and Jerk. Her best in Snatch is 98 kgs. Scotland's Agata Herbert has the best lift in C and J with a 105 kg. Punam will go for 116 in the first attempt.
Punam Yadav has done well to stay in medal contention with a best snatch lift of 98 kgs. Only one lifter better than her.
Women's 76 kg Weightlifting gold medal match!
Punam Yadav lifts 98 kg in her last attempt in Snatch and that will remain her best. Onlu Maya Lalor from Canada is ahead of her so far with a lift of 100 kgs. Punam is surely in medal contention.
Good news in Long Jump
Sreeshankar becomes the first to qualify for the CWG Birmingham22 men's Long Jump final with a leap of 8.05m in the qualifying (automatic qualifying set at 8.00m). The final will be played on August 4.
Women's 76 kg Weightlifting
Punam Yadav delivers the goods in the 2nd attempt. With some effort, she lifts 95 kg in her 2nd attempt at Snatch. She did lose her balance but maintained her calm to lift it eventually. A start has happened at least. She will lift 96 kg in her third and last attempt in Snatch.
Women's 76 kg Weightlifting
Poor start for Punam Yadav as she fails to lift 95 kg in her 1st attempt at Snatch. No increase in her 2nd attempt. She will lift 95 kg and let's hope she gets that right.
Women's 76 kg Weightlifting
Punam Yadav yet to make her 1st attempt in Snatch. She will left 95 kg. The best lift so far is by Jeanne Gaelle from Cameroon.
Women's 76 kg weightlifting
First up Snatch: India's Punam Yadav to lift 95 kg in her 1st attempt. Let's see how the current CWG champion goes!
Punam Yadav soon to be in action in 76 kg weightlifting final.
Not to forget, India have 10 medals so far. The one in Lawn Bowls not counted because the colour of the medal is not known. India have secured the silver but it could well be a gold medal and that would take India up in the medals tally as well. Right now, the medals tally will show only 9. Punam Yadav could also help India increase the number in an hour or two.
Lawn Bowls: India extend lead in Women's Triples
Indian team have extended their lead in the sixth frame with the score at 6-2 against New Zealand currently.
Lawn Bowls: India jump into lead in Women's Triples
Indian team have stormed into a 5-2 lead in the Women's Triples event against New Zealand after five frames.
Lawn Bowls: Women's Triple event gets underway
The team of Tania Choudhary, Pinki and Rupa Rani Tirkey are competing in Women's Triple event Round 1 against New Zealand.
Team India look for rich medal haul
India have 9 medals, including three gold to their name so far after first 4 days. India will be looking to add more gold medals to their name as the Lawn Bowls, badminton and Table tennis compete in finals today. Check full India Day 5 schedule here.
INDIA AT @birminghamcg22
DAY 5 SCHEDULE
— Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 2, 2022
Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Tuesday (August 2).
Punam Yadav will be in pursuit of the gold medal in women's 76 kg final of weightlifting from 2 PM IST. Here's a quick look at her journey below.
Punam Yadav started her CWG journey in 2014. She won _ by lifting a Total of 202 kg followed by _and _ in the Commonwealth Championships in 2015 and 2017 respectively_
With double the hard work and effort_Poonam upgraded to _in CWG 2018.. pic.twitter.com/QNBJjVvgr1
— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 2, 2022
