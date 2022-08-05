After an action-packed seventh day of India’s Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign that saw Sudhir bagging a gold in men’s heavyweight para-powerlifting and Murali Sreeshankar won a silver in Men’s Long jump, all eyes on Day 8 will be on the Indian women’s hockey team who will battle against Australia in the semifinals. India’s wrestling contingent will also start their campaign from today, featuring stars like Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat etc.

Sprint star Hima Das will feature in the Women’s 200m semifinal. Badminton stars Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu and Aakarshi Kashyap opened their solo Badminton campaign with a bang and entered round of 16.

Boxers Amit Panghal, Sagar Ahlawat, Rohit Tokas and Jaismine Lamboria confirmed medals for the country by punching their way into the semi finals. Squash stars Joshna Chinappa and Saurav Ghosal entered the quarterfinal of mixed doubles categories, they will be hoping to reach the semis.

