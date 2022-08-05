NewsOther Sports
COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

CWG 2022 Day 8 LIVE UPDATES: Deepak Punia-Ind vs Muhammad Inam-Pak MATCH ON; Sakshi Malik, Bajarang Punia bag gold

Check Live Scores and Updates from Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Friday (August 5). Check Commonwealth Games 2022 India Schedule for Day 8 and much more.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 11:30 PM IST

CWG 2022 Day 8 LIVE UPDATES: Deepak Punia-Ind vs Muhammad Inam-Pak MATCH ON; Sakshi Malik, Bajarang Punia bag gold
After an action-packed seventh day of India’s Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign that saw Sudhir bagging a gold in men’s heavyweight para-powerlifting and Murali Sreeshankar won a silver in Men’s Long jump, all eyes on Day 8 will be on the Indian women’s hockey team who will battle against Australia in the semifinals. India’s wrestling contingent will also start their campaign from today, featuring stars like Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat etc.

Sprint star Hima Das will feature in the Women’s 200m semifinal. Badminton stars Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu and Aakarshi Kashyap opened their solo Badminton campaign with a bang and entered round of 16.

Boxers Amit Panghal, Sagar Ahlawat, Rohit Tokas and Jaismine Lamboria confirmed medals for the country by punching their way into the semi finals. Squash stars Joshna Chinappa and Saurav Ghosal entered the quarterfinal of mixed doubles categories, they will be hoping to reach the semis.

Check all LIVE scores and updates from Day 8 of Commonwealth Games 2022 here.

05 August 2022
23:28 PM

Deepak Punia vs Muhammad Inam

Punia took an early lead in the first round with 2 points lead. 

23:28 PM

Deepak Punia-Ind vs Muhammad Inam-Pak 

The arch-rivals are taking on each other

23:24 PM

Squash

Doubles pair Joshana Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal lose 2-0 to Malaysia's Yiwen Chan and Ainaa Ampandi in the quarterfinals.

22:59 PM
22:58 PM
22:57 PM

Wrestling Women's Freestyle 62 kg final

Sakshi Malik wins gold, beats Canda's Godinez Gonzalez in a thrilling final

22:39 PM

Sakshi Malik Final

Sakshi Malik on the backfoot in the first round as she trails by 0-4. 

22:22 PM
22:20 PM

Bajarang Punia bags gold

Bajarang Punia beats Canada's Lachlan McNeil in the 65 kg category Wrestling final. 

22:12 PM

Bajarang Punia takes early lead

Bajarang Punia takes 4-0 lead in the first round. Gold is on the way...

21:56 PM

Wrestling Men's Freestyle 65kg Final

Bajrang Punia in action!

21:23 PM

Wrestling Women's 57kg final

Silver for Anshu Malik as she faces defeat against Nigeria's Folasade Adekuoroye in 57kg final

 

21:21 PM

Table Tennis: Mixed Doubles pair

Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula storm into the semifinal with a 3-2 win over Liam Pitchford and Tin-Tin Ho of England. 

20:13 PM

Indian wrestlers in CWG 2022
 
(Bouts will start after 9.30 PM IST)

Anshu Malik vs Nigeria's Odunayo Adekuoroye in women's 57kg. (Gold)

Bajrang Punia vs Canada's Lachlan McNeil in men's 65kg. (Gold)

Sakshi Malik vs Canada's Ana Godinez Gonzalez in women's 62kg. (Gold)

Deepak Punia vs TBD in men's 86kg. (Gold)

Divya Kakran vs Tonga's Tiger Lily Cocker Lemalier in women's 68kg  (Bronze)

Mohit Grewal vs Aaron Johnson of Jamaica in men's 125kg. (Bronze)

19:47 PM

Wrestling 68kg category 

Divya Kakran beat Ngiri of Cameroon in repechage round, to play for bronze. 

19:45 PM

Bajrang Punia into final

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia enters 65kg final with a 10-0 win over George Ramm of England.

19:43 PM

Wrestling's 62kg semifinal 

Sakshi Malik into final with 10-0 win over Etane Ngolle of Cameroon.

 

19:42 PM

Wrestling -freestyle 57kg semi-final 

Anshu Malik storms into the final with a 10-0 win over Nethmi Poruthotage of Sri Lanka.

 

19:21 PM

Lawn Bowls

India beat Canada 14-10 to enter quarterfinals of the Men's Fours category. Next match up is with England semifinal tonight at 9:30 PM (IST).

19:19 PM

Bad news

Divya Kakran is knocked out in the quarterfinal women's 68kg category as she loses to Blessing Oborududu of Nigeria.

19:10 PM

Wrestling

Deepak Punia enters semifinal in the 86kg category beating Sheku Kassegbama of Sierra Leone. India are looking very good at the moment in wrestling today.

19:09 PM

Badminton

PV Sindhu beats Husina Kobugabe from Uganda to enter the Women's singles quarterfinal. She has won the match 21-10, 21-9.

19:00 PM

Wrestling men's 65kg

Wrestler Bajrang Punia storms into the semifinal with a win over Jean Guyliane Joris Bandou of Mauritius.

 

18:51 PM

Wrestling men's 125kg 

Wrestler Mohit Grewal entered freestyle 125kg semifinal as he beats Alexios Kaouslidis of Cyprus.

18:50 PM
18:48 PM

Table Tennis Men's Singles - Round of 32

G Sathiyan beats Paul Mccreery 11-9, 11-9, 12-10, 13-11 advances to pre-quarters

 

18:47 PM

Wrestling women's freestyle 62kg

Sakshi Malik entered semifinal with a win over Kelsey Barnes of England

 

18:45 PM

Badminton Men's Singles - Round of 16

Kidambi Srikanth storms into quarters with 21-9, 21-12 win over Dumindu Abeywickrama. 

 

18:44 PM

Women's Singles Badminton - Round of 16

PV Sindhu vs Husina Kobugabe underway

 

18:42 PM

Wrestling 

Anshu Malik enters the semifinal of women's freestyle 57kg as she beat Irene Symeonidis of Australia 10-0. She defeated Symeonidis in under one minute. 

 

18:02 PM
17:48 PM
17:47 PM

Update on Wrestling!

The Wrestlers are warming up and the action will resume by 6:00 PM (IST), after the bouts were put on a hold for one hour.

17:16 PM

Table Tennis Men's Doubles R16

Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty are through to the quarterfinals beating Dillon Chambers and Xin Yan 11-3, 9-11, 11-9 and 11-7.

17:00 PM
17:00 PM

Table Tennis

Manika Batra and Diya Chitale beat Rheann Chung and Catherine Spicer, kicking off their doubles campaign with a straight forward winning start. 11-5, 11-7 and 11-2 for the win of India's Doubles Women's campaign.

16:31 PM

Indian men's 4x400m advance to final 

They finished 2nd in Heat 2 with the timing of 3:06.97

15:59 PM
15:36 PM

Table Tennis

Reeth Tennison on cusp of losing in the Round of 16 Women's singles by Singapore's Tianwei Feng as she down 3-1 at the moment. Manika Batra beats Australia's Minhyung JEE 4-0 in the round of 16 to enter the next round.

15:27 PM

Wrestling

Deepak Punia beats Matthew Oxenham by technical superiority, he's also in the quarterfinals now in the Freestyle 86kg category.

15:27 PM

Wrestling

Bajrang Punia enters quarterfinal after beating Lowe Bingham 4-0 under 2 minutes of time. He is looking in fine form and hungry for that gold medal in men's Freestyle 65kg category.

15:12 PM
14:50 PM

Para table tennis

Bhavina Patel enters the final of Para Table Tennis Women's single, beats Sue Bailey 3-0.

14:33 PM

Lawn Bowls: England extending their lead

England have opened up a big lead over Indian pair and lead 13-8 after 12 frames in the Lawn Bowls women's pair quarterfinals.

14:31 PM

Table Tennis: Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula enter last 8

Another Indian mixed doubles pair of Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula are also into the quartefinals. They defeat Malaysia pair 5-11, 11-2, 11-6, 11-5 in the pre-quarters.

14:24 PM

Table Tennis: Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran storm into QF

Indian mixed doubles pair of Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran have stormed into the quarterfinal. The pair defeated Nigerian pair of Olajide Omotayo and Ajoke Ojomu 11-7, 11-6, 11-7.

14:17 PM

'Thor' praises Indian hero Mirabai Chanu

Chris Hemsworth aka Marvel's superhero 'Thor' has praised CWG 2022 gold medal-winning weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. Read all about it here.

14:04 PM

Lawn Bowls: India slip behind England

Indian women's pair are now trailing England 9-8 after 10 frames in the Lawn Bowls women's pairs quarterfinals.

13:54 PM

Lawn Bowls: Brilliant frame by Indian pairs

India women pairs team grab a couple of points to extend lead over England to 8-5 after 8 frames in the Women's Pairs quarterfinal clash.

13:48 PM

India women cricket team in CWG Athletes Village

The Indian women cricket team, who are in the semifinals of the women cricket event, visited the CWG Athletes Village on Thursday (August 4). Check glimpses of their fun day...

 

13:41 PM

Lawn Bowls: India extend lead

Indian pair have extended their lead to 6-4 in the women's pair quarterfinals against England. The lawn bowls women's fours won a historic gold medal earlier this week.

13:39 PM

Lawn Bowls: Women's Pairs quarterfinal

Indian pair of Lovely Choubey and Nayanmoni Saikia are taking on England in the Lawn Bowls Women's Pairs quaterfinal. Indian team is leading 5-4 after 5 frames. 

13:36 PM

BIG medal day: Wrestling campaign begins!

Indian wrestlers from Bajrang Punia to Sakshi Malik will begin their wrestling campaign at the CWG 2022. Check full Indian schedule here.

13:34 PM

Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of Day 8 of Commonwealth Games 2022 from Birmingham.

