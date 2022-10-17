Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Haryana Steelers, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 LIVE Updates: Naveen Kumar vs Nitin Rawal

Dabang Delhi K.C. have begun Season 9 with aplomb, winning each of their four matches so far. A well-oiled unit, the defending champions have blown away opponents frequently so far and can thank their talisman Naveen Kumar for playing a big role in making that happen. The Naveen Express has notched up 53 raid points already and has registered Super 10s in each of his four matches so far. A game-changer and match-winner in the truest sense, Naveen has also been well supported by Manjeet, who has scored 27 raid points and has come up trumps whenever called upon. He’s been a perfect foil for Naveen and makes for a deadly attacking duo for the reigning champions. On the defensive side of things, Krishan has been the team’s go-to player with 16 tackle points to show for his efforts. He along with Vishal and Ravi Kumar will shoulder most of the defensive responsibilities against Haryana Steelers.

Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, suffered their first loss of the season in their last game and will be keen to bounce back. For that to happen, they will need their main raider Manjeet to be on top of his game as he looks to add to his 26 raid points this season. He will also require support in attack from Meetu who has proven that he can make his presence felt on the mat with 19 raid points already. Manjeet and Meetu will both need to be at their best if Haryana Steelers are hoping to get the better of Dabang Delhi K.C.. As far as the Steelers’ defence is concerned, they have to perform much better collectively. Mohit is their leading raider with eight tackle points while Jaideep Dahiya has managed seven tackle points for them. The Steelers though will require the rest of their teammates to also stand up and be counted in defence to overcome the defending champions on Monday.

Two defenders who have mastered almost every trick in the



Who will win this battle of wits tonight? #vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #HSvDEL pic.twitter.com/ko5OCQwiGz October 17, 2022

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head

Dabang Delhi K.C. and Haryana Steelers have squared off in 10 contests. Out of these 10 matches, Dabang Delhi K.C. have won three games while Haryana Steelers have won seven times.