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FIFA World Cup 2026, Argentina vs England Semifinal Live: Stage set for Lionel Messi's first and last match against Three Lions

FIFA World Cup 2026, Argentina vs England Semifinal Live: Defending champions Argentina lock horns with England in a mouth-watering second semifinal clash at Atlanta Stadium. The high-stakes clash will kick off at 12: 30 AM IST (Thursday, July 16) and winner will face Spain in Sunday’s final in New Jersey.
 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Avinash Kumar
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 10:34 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 10:56 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026, Argentina vs England Semifinal Live: Stage set for Lionel Messi's first and last match against Three Lions
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15 July 2026 22:54 IST (IST)

Argentina vs England Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Argentina's Road To Semi-Final

Argentina have arrived in the last four the hard way, despite topping Group J with comfortable wins over Algeria, Austria, and Jordan. Their knockout campaign has been anything but straightforward 

Round of 32: 3-2 after extra time vs Cabo Verde  

Round of 16: 3-2 vs Egypt  

Quarter-final: 3-1 after extra time vs Switzerland (Julián Álvarez’s stunning 112th-minute long-range strike proved decisive; Lautaro Martínez added a late insurance goal)

The Albiceleste have shown resilience and quality when it matters most. At 39, Messi continues to defy age, contributing goals and magic throughout the tournament. Coach Lionel Scaloni has a battle-hardened squad that knows how to win ugly when needed. 

15 July 2026 22:49 IST (IST)

Argentina vs England Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Match Details

Fixture: Argentina vs England (2nd Semi-Final)

Kickoff: July 16, 2026, at 12:30 AM IST (July 15, 3:00 PM local time in Atlanta)

Venue: Atlanta Stadium, Georgia, USA 

Where to Watch: Zee5 app & website and Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels 

15 July 2026 22:41 IST (IST)

Argentina vs England Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Hello And Welcome 

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the blockbuster second semifinal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup between Argentina and England at Atlanta Stadium. Stay tuned with Zee News English for live updates of this high-stakes clash. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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