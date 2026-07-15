Argentina have arrived in the last four the hard way, despite topping Group J with comfortable wins over Algeria, Austria, and Jordan. Their knockout campaign has been anything but straightforward
Round of 32: 3-2 after extra time vs Cabo Verde
Round of 16: 3-2 vs Egypt
Quarter-final: 3-1 after extra time vs Switzerland (Julián Álvarez’s stunning 112th-minute long-range strike proved decisive; Lautaro Martínez added a late insurance goal)
The Albiceleste have shown resilience and quality when it matters most. At 39, Messi continues to defy age, contributing goals and magic throughout the tournament. Coach Lionel Scaloni has a battle-hardened squad that knows how to win ugly when needed.
Fixture: Argentina vs England (2nd Semi-Final)
Kickoff: July 16, 2026, at 12:30 AM IST (July 15, 3:00 PM local time in Atlanta)
Venue: Atlanta Stadium, Georgia, USA
Where to Watch: Zee5 app & website and Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the blockbuster second semifinal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup between Argentina and England at Atlanta Stadium. Stay tuned with Zee News English for live updates of this high-stakes clash.
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FIFA World Cup 2026, Argentina vs England Semifinal Live: Defending champions Argentina lock horns with England in a mouth-watering second semifinal clash at Atlanta Stadium. The high-stakes clash will kick off at 12: 30 AM IST (Thursday, July 16) and winner will face Spain in Sunday’s final in New Jersey.
Argentina's Road To Semi-Final
Argentina have arrived in the last four the hard way, despite topping Group J with comfortable wins over Algeria, Austria, and Jordan. Their knockout campaign has been anything but straightforward
Round of 32: 3-2 after extra time vs Cabo Verde
Round of 16: 3-2 vs Egypt
Quarter-final: 3-1 after extra time vs Switzerland (Julián Álvarez’s stunning 112th-minute long-range strike proved decisive; Lautaro Martínez added a late insurance goal)
The Albiceleste have shown resilience and quality when it matters most. At 39, Messi continues to defy age, contributing goals and magic throughout the tournament. Coach Lionel Scaloni has a battle-hardened squad that knows how to win ugly when needed.
England’s Road To Semi-Final
England have been one of the standout teams of the knockout stages. Under Tuchel, the Three Lions have blended steel with attacking flair:
Group L: Topped the group with a 4-2 win over Croatia, 0-0 draw with Ghana, and 2-0 victory over Panama
Round of 32: 2-1 vs DR Congo (Harry Kane brace)
Round of 16: 3-2 vs Mexico (Jude Bellingham brace + Kane penalty)
Quarter-final: 2-1 after extra time vs Norway (Bellingham the hero again)
England’s path has featured dramatic comebacks and individual brilliance from their star duo. Declan Rice is fit again after a brief illness, adding balance to a midfield anchored by Bellingham’s dynamism.