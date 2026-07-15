Argentina vs England Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Argentina's Road To Semi-Final

Argentina have arrived in the last four the hard way, despite topping Group J with comfortable wins over Algeria, Austria, and Jordan. Their knockout campaign has been anything but straightforward

Round of 32: 3-2 after extra time vs Cabo Verde

Round of 16: 3-2 vs Egypt

Quarter-final: 3-1 after extra time vs Switzerland (Julián Álvarez’s stunning 112th-minute long-range strike proved decisive; Lautaro Martínez added a late insurance goal)

The Albiceleste have shown resilience and quality when it matters most. At 39, Messi continues to defy age, contributing goals and magic throughout the tournament. Coach Lionel Scaloni has a battle-hardened squad that knows how to win ugly when needed.