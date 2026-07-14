/France vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Live Score Updates: Stage set for blockbuster Kylian Mbappe vs Lamine Yamal battle

France vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Live Updates: The stage is set for the blockbuster first semifinal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup between European heavyweights France and Spain at Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium) in Arlington, Texas. The kick-off time for the France vs Spain clash is 12:30 AM IST (July 15) with the winner advancing to the final on July 19 against the victor of England vs Argentina.
France (unbeaten, strong favorites) topped their group with wins over Senegal, Iraq, and Norway. They progressed efficiently: a comfortable Round of 32 win over Sweden, a gritty Round of 16 victory against Paraguay, and a dominant quarter-final over Morocco. Les Bleus have conceded just twice all tournament and none in the knockouts.
On the other hand, Spain recovered from a shock group-stage draw with Cabo Verde to top Group H. They beat Saudi Arabia and Uruguay, then overcame Austria. Late drama defined their knockouts: Mikel Merino’s injury-time winner vs Portugal in the Round of 16 and again vs Belgium in the quarters. La Roja have conceded only once.
Mike Maignan
Jules Koundé | Dayot Upamecano | William Saliba | Lucas Digne
Manu Koné | Adrien Rabiot
Michael Olise | Ousmane Dembélé | Désiré Doué
Kylian Mbappé
Spain
Unai Simón
Pedro Porro | Pau Cubarsí | Aymeric Laporte | Marc Cucurella
Pedri | Rodri
Lamine Yamal | Dani Olmo | Álex Baena
Mikel Oyarzabal
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