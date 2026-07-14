/France vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Live Score Updates: Stage set for blockbuster Kylian Mbappe vs Lamine Yamal battle

France vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Live Updates: The stage is set for the blockbuster first semifinal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup between European heavyweights France and Spain at Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium) in Arlington, Texas. The kick-off time for the France vs Spain clash is 12:30 AM IST (July 15) with the winner advancing to the final on July 19 against the victor of England vs Argentina.