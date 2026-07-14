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  • /France vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Live Score Updates: Stage set for blockbuster Kylian Mbappe vs Lamine Yamal battle

France vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Live Score Updates: Stage set for blockbuster Kylian Mbappe vs Lamine Yamal battle

FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-finals Live Score Updates: The stage is set for the blockbuster first semifinal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup between European heavyweights France and Spain at Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium) in Arlington, Texas. The kick-off time for the France vs Spain clash is 12:30 AM IST (July 15) with the winner advancing to the final on July 19 against the victor of England vs Argentina.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Avinash Kumar
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 10:06 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 10:10 PM IST
France vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Live Score Updates: Stage set for blockbuster Kylian Mbappe vs Lamine Yamal battle
Image Credit: France vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Live

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