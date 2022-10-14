NewsOther Sports
GUJARAT GIANTS VS PUNERI PALTAN 2022

Gujarat Giants Vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 LIVE Updates: Rinku Narwal vs Pankaj Mohite

GUJ vs PUN, Vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2022 LIVE Scorecard: Follow live updates of Gujarat vs Pune

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 09:07 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Gujarat Giants Vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 LIVE Updates: Rinku Narwal vs Pankaj Mohite
LIVE Blog

After a tie and a loss in their first two matches of vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9, Gujarat Giants need to get their first win of the campaign sooner rather than later. However, getting a win seems to be easier said than done for them considering both their attack and defence can do much better than their first two matches. Rakesh with 27 raid points has been the pick of their raiders but he needs more support in attack from the likes of Parteek Dhaiya, Chandran Ranjit and Mahendra Rajput with the aforementioned trio contributing just seven raid points each thus far. Defensively, the Giants need to do much better considering Sourav Gulia is their top defender with four tackle points. All-rounders Arkam Shaikh and Parteek Dhaiya are their next best defenders with three and two tackle points respectively.

When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Like the Giants, the results have been no different for Puneri Paltan as they are also searching for their first win having lost one game and tied the other. Raider Aslam Inamdar has looked good in attack and has scored 19 raid points so far. Mohit Goyat has complemented Inamdar well by scoring 17 raid points and Akash Shinde has also chipped in with eight raid points. In defence, Badal Singh and Gaurav Khatri have looked solid with five and four tackle points respectively while left cover Sanket Sawant has also stood up and been counted with his three tackle points. Puneri Paltan will need both their attack and defence to perform in unison to get their first win of the season on Friday.

Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan head-to-head

Gujarat Giants and Puneri Paltan have squared off in 10 encounters. Gujarat Giants have won six matches while Puneri Paltan have won three games. One of these matches finished in a tie.

14 October 2022
21:06 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi Gujarat vs Pune

21:02 PM

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Pro Kabaddi League 2022, Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan match on Friday. This is your host Akash Kharade and I will be taking you through all the key updates from the game.

Photo Gallery

Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan 2022Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan Match Todayvivo pro kabaddi 2022Gujarat Giants team 2022Puneri Paltan team 2022pkl season 9 2022 schedulevivo pkl schedule season 9pro kabaddi season 9PKL match Live ScoreGujarat Giants Vs Puneri Paltan live scoreGujarat Giants Vs Puneri Paltan dream 11 predictionGUJ vs PUN liveGUJ vs PUN match pklGUJ vs PUN live streamingGUJ vs PUN match tv channelGUJ vs PUN match onlinevivo pro kabaddi 2022 schedule season 9pkl 2022 points tablevivo pro kabaddi 2022 schedule venuetoday pkl matchpkl season 9 team players listpkl season 9 time tablevivo pro kabaddi 2022 matchesPro Kabaddi Live Streaming Day 2 news

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Video games negatively impacting children's health
DNA Video
DNA: Heart attack no longer sees age!
DNA Video
DNA: Report on awareness about Organ Donation
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to Pakistan on Kashmir issue at UN
DNA Video
DNA: Education is necessary, Hijab is a compulsion?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 13, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Stay Away From 5G Fraud!
DNA Video
DNA: Eye removed in the name of free operation
DNA Video
DNA: First look of electric flying car
DNA Video
DNA: 'Deep' analysis of road and system potholes