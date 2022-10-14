Gujarat Giants Vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 LIVE Updates: Rinku Narwal vs Pankaj Mohite

After a tie and a loss in their first two matches of vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9, Gujarat Giants need to get their first win of the campaign sooner rather than later. However, getting a win seems to be easier said than done for them considering both their attack and defence can do much better than their first two matches. Rakesh with 27 raid points has been the pick of their raiders but he needs more support in attack from the likes of Parteek Dhaiya, Chandran Ranjit and Mahendra Rajput with the aforementioned trio contributing just seven raid points each thus far. Defensively, the Giants need to do much better considering Sourav Gulia is their top defender with four tackle points. All-rounders Arkam Shaikh and Parteek Dhaiya are their next best defenders with three and two tackle points respectively.

Like the Giants, the results have been no different for Puneri Paltan as they are also searching for their first win having lost one game and tied the other. Raider Aslam Inamdar has looked good in attack and has scored 19 raid points so far. Mohit Goyat has complemented Inamdar well by scoring 17 raid points and Akash Shinde has also chipped in with eight raid points. In defence, Badal Singh and Gaurav Khatri have looked solid with five and four tackle points respectively while left cover Sanket Sawant has also stood up and been counted with his three tackle points. Puneri Paltan will need both their attack and defence to perform in unison to get their first win of the season on Friday.

Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan head-to-head

Gujarat Giants and Puneri Paltan have squared off in 10 encounters. Gujarat Giants have won six matches while Puneri Paltan have won three games. One of these matches finished in a tie.