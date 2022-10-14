Haryana Steelers Vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 LIVE Updates: K Prapanjan vs Arjun Deshwal

NewsOther Sports
HAR vs JAI, Vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2022 LIVE Scorecard: Follow all the live action from Haryana vs Jaipur

One of just two remaining unbeaten teams in Pro Kabaddi Season 9, Haryana Steelers have emerged victorious in both their games so far. The Steelers have won both their matches in the ongoing campaign and will back themselves to get the better of the Panthers on Friday. Their lead raider Manjeet, who has already accumulated 24 raid points in two games, has been in exquisite form. However, he will be hoping for more help in attack from the likes of raider Meetu and all-rounder Nitin Rawal, both of whom have five raid points each so far. On the defensive front, Jaideep Dahiya has been their best defender with seven tackle points, which includes a High 5. He has been well supported by the likes of Mohit and Nitin Rawal with both of them accounting for five tackle points each.

When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Jaipur Pink Panthers, meanwhile, picked up their first win of the season in their last game against Patna Pirates and will be keen to continue with the winning momentum. Arjun Deshwal has started this season in a rich vein of form and has looked threatening whenever raiding for the Season 1 champions. Second on the list for most raid points (267) last season, Deshwal has begun the ongoing campaign with 25 raid points in two games. While there’s no doubt that he’s capable of single handedly taking a game away from the opposition, Deshwal could do with more support in attack with V Ajith Kumar and Bhavani Rajput accounting for just nine and five raid points respectively. Their defence can also raise their game in the next few games. Ankush is their best defender at the moment with seven tackle points, while Sunil Kumar and Abhishek KS have notched up five and four tackle points respectively.

Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers head-to-head

Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers have played each other in 10 matches. Haryana Steelers have won three times and Jaipur Pink Panthers have won five matches, while two games ended in ties.

14 October 2022
19:53 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi Haryana vs Jaipur - Here's how both the teams are gearing up!

19:51 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 match between Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers. This is your host Akash and I will be taking you through all the key updates from the game.

