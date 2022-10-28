Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 LIVE score and updates: Pune lead proceedings in 2nd half

Haryana Steelers returned to winning ways in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 as they defeated Telugu Titans 43-24 at Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday. It was a team effort from the Haryana side as Meetu Sharma starred in the raiding department, earning 13 points, while Nitin Rawal, Jaideep and Amirhossein Bastami stole the show in the defence unit.

On the other hand, Puneri Paltan put forth an exemplary performance to beat the Jaipur Pink Panthers 32-24 in the first game of the evening at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Puneri Paltan Head Coach BC Ramesh expressed about playing in front of home fans from 28 October 2022 - 16 November 2022, "We will get support from our home fans in Pune. It was very important to set our combinations in Bengaluru and we've been able to do that. All players are backing each other on the mat and everyone is thinking in the right way."