India Women's hockey team will take on Japan in their FIH Hockey World Cup fixture on Wednesday (July 13), starting at 8:00 PM (IST). Captain Savita Punia led her team to their first win at the World Cup against Canada and will look to continue their winning-run in the tournament.

Savita Punia’s heroics in the shootout helped the Indian Women’s hockey team beat Canada. After the two teams ended the regulation time at 1-1, the Indian team defeated Canada 3-2 in the penalty shootout to progress to the 9-12th placings of the tournament.

The Women in Blue will be high on motivation to get the job done in their fixture against Japan too after a high intensity contest with Canada. Notably, Savita made six saves in the shootout against Canada and Navneet Kaur, Sonika and Neha converted their goals to get India the winning start to the tournament.