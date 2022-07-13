NewsOther Sports
IND VS JPN LIVE

IND W vs JPN W Highlights, Women's Hockey World Cup: India end campaign with 3-1 victory

Follow the live score and updates of the India vs Japan Women's World Cup match here:

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 09:41 PM IST

India Women's hockey team will take on Japan in their FIH Hockey World Cup fixture on Wednesday (July 13), starting at 8:00 PM (IST). Captain Savita Punia led her team to their first win at the World Cup against Canada and will look to continue their winning-run in the tournament.

Savita Punia’s heroics in the shootout helped the Indian Women’s hockey team beat Canada. After the two teams ended the regulation time at 1-1, the Indian team defeated Canada 3-2 in the penalty shootout to progress to the 9-12th placings of the tournament.

The Women in Blue will be high on motivation to get the job done in their fixture against Japan too after a high intensity contest with Canada. Notably, Savita made six saves in the shootout against Canada and Navneet Kaur, Sonika and Neha converted their goals to get India the winning start to the tournament.

13 July 2022
21:35 PM

FULL-TIME!

India win the match. Japan kept on coming hard until the end but the Women in Blue defended with their hearts out to steal the victory. Brilliant performance by the Savita Punia-led side.

IND 3 - 1 JPN

21:10 PM

ANOTHER ONE!

India on a roll as Navneet scored in third quarter with just 30 seconds remaining. Brilliant performance by the women in blue so far.

IND 3 - 1 JPN

21:10 PM

IND LEAD!

India take the lead with Deep Grace Ekka finding the net for them from the penalty corner.

IND 2 - 1 JPN

21:01 PM

Japan down to 10

Japan are down to 10 players as their skipper gets a Green Card. Scores are level with both sides eyeing to take the lead.

IND 1 - 1 JPN

20:49 PM

India SCORE!

Navneet equalizes for India just before half-time. What a comeback from India, Japan were leading the score after converting from the PC.

IND 1 - 1 JPN

20:31 PM

GOAL!

FIRST BLOOD! Japan Strikes! Asai Yu gets the lead for Japan as India suffer from the PC.

IND 0 - 1 JPN

20:21 PM

First quarter done!

The first quarter is completed and India's Jyoti will be out due to Green Card. India will start with 10 players in the second quarter.

IND 0 - 0 JPN

20:16 PM

CLOSE CONTEST!

After five minutes of intense play, India get the first penalty corner of the match and Japan block it away with discipline.

IND 0 - 0 JPN

20:14 PM

HERE WE GO!

The match has kicked off and both the teams look a bit rusty trying to find their rhythm.

IND 0 - 0 JPN

20:02 PM
19:58 PM
19:22 PM

India's hero of the last game

19:22 PM

India's lineup for the match!

