NewsOther Sports
IND VS JPN LIVE

IND W vs JPN W LIVE score and updates, Women's Hockey World Cup match

Follow the live score and updates of the India vs Japan Women's World Cup match here:

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 08:02 PM IST

Trending Photos

IND W vs JPN W LIVE score and updates, Women's Hockey World Cup match
LIVE Blog

India Women's hockey team will take on Japan in their FIH Hockey World Cup fixture on Wednesday (July 13), starting at 8:00 PM (IST). Captain Savita Punia led her team to their first win at the World Cup against Canada and will look to continue their winning-run in the tournament.

Savita Punia’s heroics in the shootout helped the Indian Women’s hockey team beat Canada. After the two teams ended the regulation time at 1-1, the Indian team defeated Canada 3-2 in the penalty shootout to progress to the 9-12th placings of the tournament.

The Women in Blue will be high on motivation to get the job done in their fixture against Japan too after a high intensity contest with Canada. Notably, Savita made six saves in the shootout against Canada and Navneet Kaur, Sonika and Neha converted their goals to get India the winning start to the tournament.

13 July 2022
19:58 PM
19:22 PM

India's hero of the last game

19:22 PM

India's lineup for the match!

IND vs JPN liveIndia vs Japan Women's LiveFIH Women's Hockey World Cup liveSavita Punia

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for Amarnath Tragedy?
DNA Video
DNA: Who introduced the story of Muslim shepherd discovering Amarnath cave?
DNA Video
DNA: Know three big reasons due to which India became a flood prone country
DNA Video
DNA : Revolutionary experiment to tackle dengue and malaria spread
DNA Video
DNA : The scary truth of flood situation in India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Was Amarnath cave discovered by a Muslim shepherd?
DNA Video
DNA : Was the truth behind discovery of Amarnath Cave hidden?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 12, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: New Parliament House -- Understand the importance of the Ashoka Pillar
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi unveils Ashoka Pillar at new Parliament House