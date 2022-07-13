IND W vs JPN W LIVE score and updates, Women's Hockey World Cup match
Follow the live score and updates of the India vs Japan Women's World Cup match here:
India Women's hockey team will take on Japan in their FIH Hockey World Cup fixture on Wednesday (July 13), starting at 8:00 PM (IST). Captain Savita Punia led her team to their first win at the World Cup against Canada and will look to continue their winning-run in the tournament.
Brace yourself to watch our #WomenInBlue in action tonight at 8:00 PM (IST) on Star Sports First and Disney+Hotstar. #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HWC2022 #HockeyEquals #HockeyInvites #ChakDeIndia #MatchDay @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/WwAUWJXBMu — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) July 13, 2022
Savita Punia’s heroics in the shootout helped the Indian Women’s hockey team beat Canada. After the two teams ended the regulation time at 1-1, the Indian team defeated Canada 3-2 in the penalty shootout to progress to the 9-12th placings of the tournament.
The Women in Blue will be high on motivation to get the job done in their fixture against Japan too after a high intensity contest with Canada. Notably, Savita made six saves in the shootout against Canada and Navneet Kaur, Sonika and Neha converted their goals to get India the winning start to the tournament.
You want to know the previous results between both teams throughout the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup editions? Here they are:
Watch the games LIVE on https://t.co/igjqkvzwmV in #HWC2022 #HockeyEquals #INDvJPN pic.twitter.com/9pcsKIkzZI
— International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) July 13, 2022
India's hero of the last game
As wholesome as it gets @savitahockey was the shoot-out hero for India and then got showered with birthday wishes from her team-mates #HWC2022 | @FIH_Hockey pic.twitter.com/EymZYZmqdu
— Watch.Hockey (@watchdothockey) July 11, 2022
India's lineup for the match!
