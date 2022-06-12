12 June 2022, 21:03 PM End of Q3 India 1-1 Belgium Even stevens after the end of third quarter and just 15 minutes more left. Good half for Belgium. They got the all-important equaliser. Both the teams showed the attacking intent. 15 minutes to settle this. Who will score the the winner in regular time? Or will we head to a shoot-out again? Last quarter coming up! Don't go anyway!

12 June 2022, 20:56 PM GOAL! Belgium are level! Right at the start of the second half. The attack starts from the center, but Shamsher throws in a tackle that takes the ball to the left where Kerpel is free to smash it into the goal! India 1-1 Belgium

12 June 2022, 20:45 PM India 1-0 Belgium It's another cracker of a game, despite the lack of goals. The one goal that did come was hockey at its absolute best from India, with 5 one touch passes setting up a tap in into an empty goal for Abhishek. A delightful set up for the upcoming second half.

12 June 2022, 20:33 PM GOALLL! India score! What a GOAL! It's the 5 quick one touch passes that give Abhishek an open goal to tap the ball into. Gurjant, Lalit and Sukhjeet heavily involved in the build up there.

12 June 2022, 20:26 PM India 0-0 Belgium Belgium start the quarter positively. Charlier sets up the attack for them and a flashing cross causes confusion in the Indian circle. But Varun manages to clear.

12 June 2022, 20:21 PM India 0-0 Belgium! India enjoyed more possesion in this quarter even if Belgium started off aggressively. Many scoring options but poor finishes from India.

12 June 2022, 20:17 PM India 0 - 0 BEL Belgium again enter the Indian circle and Jarmanpreet error hands Belgium a PC which they fail to convert, a poor drag flick, Varun steers the ball away to Lalit, who makes a mess of a free hit.

12 June 2022, 20:15 PM India 0-0 Belgium India on back foot at the start. Belgium with a good ball into the circle with two quick passes. But Harmanpreet calmly gets a tackle in before Boone could get his shot away. Belgium on the attack from the word go.

12 June 2022, 20:05 PM Lineups! Here's how the two teams lineup for the contest today. #BELvIND@hockeybe @TheHockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/FI2Mm9Hp6i — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) June 12, 2022

12 June 2022, 19:27 PM India goalkeeper PR Shreejesh was the star of the day for the Indian hockey team as they claim a thrilling shootout win against Belgium in the FIH Hockey Pro League match here in Antwerp on Saturday. It was a penalty stroke save by Sreejesh off an attempt by Nicolas de Kerpel during the shootout that ensured India were victorious while Harmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, Lalit Upadhyay, Shamsher Singh and Akashdeep Singh converted for India. Read 1st leg match report here.