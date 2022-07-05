India vs China Live Score, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022: Women in Blue aim for first win
For live score and match updates of India vs China in Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 follow the live.
The Indian women's team put up a spirited show to kickstart their campaign with a thrilling 1-1 draw against England in their first match of the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Spain and Netherlands 2022 at the packed Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen on Sunday. India will now square off against China in their second Pool B match of the tournament in Amstelveen on Tuesday.
The two teams have faced each other three times this year, with India winning all three matches. India registered a 2-0 win in the 3rd/4th Placed Match at the Asia Cup and won both the FIH Hockey Pro League Matches (7-1 and 2-1) earlier this year against their Asian counterparts. Meanwhile, China also played out a 2-2 draw against New Zealand in their opening match of the tournament.
India's line-up as they gear up to face China today, 5th July in the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup Spain and Netherlands 2022!
Here's today's schedule for the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup Spain and Netherlands 2022!
An action packed day with 5 matches on the slate today!
Who are you supporting?
#WomenInBlue intends to make great strides as a team!
After a fantastic match on Sunday, our #WomenInBlue intends to make this one count as they go up against China today, 5 July 2022!
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live blog for India vs China Hockey match from the Women's Hockey World Cup 2022. This is your host Akash Kharade. For live updates and scores stay tuned.
