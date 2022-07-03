NewsOther Sports
INDIA VS ENGLAND WOMEN HOCKEY WORLD CUP MATCH

India vs England Women Hockey World Cup match Live score and updates: India look for winning start

The Indian Women's Hockey Team and England have shared an exciting rivalry with encounters between the two teams going down to the wire on most occasions. Though at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, it was Great Britain that India lost a Bronze medal to by a narrow 4-3 margin, many players from that GB squad will take on India as they represent England on Sunday, in their first pool B match at the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Spain and Netherlands 2022.

LIVE Blog

At the previous edition of the World Cup held in London in 2018, India matched the performance of England with a 1-1 draw in the round robin league match. Earlier that year, the Indian Women's Team had beaten England 2-1 in the group stage at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia but had lost to them in the Bronze medal match. These two teams have gone neck-to-neck in the 2006 World Cup where they drew 1-1 as well as the 2002 Champions Challenge 3-3 and had lost 1-0 in the 1998 Women's World Cup group match.  
 

Hello and welcome to LIVE score and updates from India's first match in women's Hockey World Cup. They take on a tough opponent in England today and will be aiming for a good start. 

