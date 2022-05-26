26 May 2022, 18:08 PM India need more Penalties Could have scored score of more goals but lack of good penalty corner expert is causing problems for Indian team. Some players are really struggling (in terms of basic passing and looking for options)

26 May 2022, 18:04 PM Q3- India 6: 0 Indonesia Indonesians have better defensive plans after the half time as India find it hard to score despite keeping the ball inside the Indonesian circle. No press forwards from Indonesia. India pushing hard but is not getting the gap.

26 May 2022, 18:00 PM Thirs quarter begins...with a pushback for Indonesia.

26 May 2022, 17:54 PM 30 minutes and 9 goals Half-time:

India 6-0 Indonesia

26 May 2022, 17:47 PM HT: India 6-0 Indonesia India need 9 more goals to qualify for Super 4. They are not even halfway there. Not that they have not played aggressive hockey but Indonesians' strengthened their defense after flurry of goals. India need to be more aggressive when the third quarter begins.

26 May 2022, 17:42 PM GOALLL!!! SV Sunil gets his second goal of the match, touch of gold from the captain. Selvam Kathi’s pass comes in time and at the right place as Sunil sends the ball into the nets. Q2: India 6: 0 Indonesia, need 9 more without conceding a goal to qualify for Super 4.

26 May 2022, 17:38 PM GOALLL! India convert the penalty! Superb shot taken by Nilam Sanjeep as his powerful drag-flick brings India's 5th goal in the match. They need 10 more goals without conceding one. Q2: India 5: 0 Indonesia

26 May 2022, 17:27 PM GOALLLL! Another PC but it does not smoothly for them. SV Sunil scores on the third rebound. India take 4-0 lead at the start of the second quarter. Update: India need to win this match with a difference of 15 goals, not 16, to make it through to the Super 4.

26 May 2022, 17:27 PM GOALLLL! Lovely play from India inside the Indonesian D and finally Uttam Singh completes a goal with his stick. India lead 3-0 at the end of first quarter.

26 May 2022, 17:23 PM Q1: India 2- 0 Indonesia Second PC for India but they fail to convert it. Indonesia manage to deny three rebound chances from Indians. The Indonesian goalie did well there.

26 May 2022, 17:21 PM GOALLL! Second goal for India in this quarter, Rajbhor it is again, penalty convered, but on the second rebound. India take 2-0 lead. 14 more goals to go for qualification. Q1 - India 2-0 Indonesia

26 May 2022, 17:17 PM Q1: India 1-0 Indonesia GOALLLL! India lead 1-0 with Pawan Rajbhor finding a gap, he got a pass right at the front of the goal and a miscue by a Indonesia defender helped him and he took his time to storm the ball into the nets.

26 May 2022, 17:07 PM Q1: IND 0-0 INA Indian playing a full press and there have been two circle penetrations so far. Indonesia on back foot and looking to deal with this fierce Indian attack. India need to win this match with a 16 goal difference to qualify for Super 4s.

26 May 2022, 17:04 PM “It’s good we have a chance and the boys need to prove that. We know we have to score, we can’t take it easy. Last few matches we’ve been a bit lazy, we haven’t been on the second post, things like that. We can’t afford that today,” said Sardar Singh, the India coach.

26 May 2022, 17:03 PM The teams are out in the middle of the turf for the national anthems.

26 May 2022, 16:49 PM Good news for India! Japan just beat Pakistan 3-2 to top the pool and this result has given India a lifeline. To get through to the Super 4 now, India will need to win by 15 goals at least. Difficult, but not impossible!