26 May 2022, 17:17 PM
Q1: India 1-0 Indonesia
GOALLLL!
India lead 1-0 with Rajbhar finding a gap, he got a pass right at the front of the goal and he took his time to storm the ball into the nets.
26 May 2022, 17:07 PM
Q1: IND 0-0 INA
Indian playing a full press and there have been two circle penetrations so far. Indonesia on back foot and looking to deal with this fierce Indian attack. India need to win this match with a 16 goal difference to qualify for Super 4s.
26 May 2022, 17:04 PM
“It’s good we have a chance and the boys need to prove that. We know we have to score, we can’t take it easy. Last few matches we’ve been a bit lazy, we haven’t been on the second post, things like that. We can’t afford that today,” said Sardar Singh, the India coach.
26 May 2022, 17:03 PM
The teams are out in the middle of the turf for the national anthems.
26 May 2022, 16:49 PM
Good news for India!
Japan just beat Pakistan 3-2 to top the pool and this result has given India a lifeline.
To get through to the Super 4 now, India will need to win by 15 goals at least. Difficult, but not impossible!
26 May 2022, 16:43 PM
Hello and welcome to live coverage of India vs Indonesia hockey Asia Cup match!
Stay tuned for latest updates!