trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2647574
NewsOther Sports
ASIAN CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2023

LIVE Updates | India Vs Japan, Asia Champions Trophy 2023 Semi-Finals Hockey Match Live Score: India Aim Spot In Final

LIVE Updates | India Vs Japan, Asia Champions Trophy 2023 Semis Hockey LIVE Scorecard: Harmanpreet Singh-led Team India take on Japan in all-important clash

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 12:28 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Follow Hockey Live India vs Japan. (Source: Twitter)
LIVE Blog

India will take on Japan in the 2nd semi-final of the day at Chennai. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side have played brilliant hockey so far, remaining untouched. They started off the tournament with a win over China before the team drew with Japan. That was a wake up call for India and they beat Malaysia, South Korea and Pakistan in three back-to-back matches to top the group. The only match India could not win was against Japan and they face them again in the semi-final. This is enough reason to be wary of the Japanese and not take them lightly.

All eyes will be on the likes of Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh, the senior pros in the team. The young guns like Hardik Singh, Akashdeep Singh and Mandeep Singh too have played well in the tournament and they will be looking to maintain the energy levels through the four quarters.

Follow LIVE Updates From India Vs Japan Semi-Finals Hockey Match Here

11 August 2023
12:28 PM

India vs Japan Semis Hockey LIVE: India aim to book spot in final

Big game today. Semi-finals of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023. India vs Japan and South Korea vs Malaysia today. The first up will be Korea vs Malaysia followed by India vs Japan. Watch this space for all latest udpates from the match.

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train