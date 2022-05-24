Indian men's hockey team will look to better their performance in the Asia Cup 2022 against Japan on Tuesday. Men in Blue played out a 1-1 draw against arch-rivals Pakistan. Japan, on the other hand, will be high on confidence after their big win against hosts Indonesia in the opening match of the tournament on Monday. Japan thrashed Indonesia by 9-0. In the preliminary round, four teams in each pool will play each other once, then the top two teams progress to Super 4s. In Super 4s, four teams will play each other once. The top teams will then play the final. The top three teams will qualify for the Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 in India. India, Japan, Pakistan, and hosts Indonesia are placed in pool A while Malaysia, Korea, Oman, and Bangladesh are grouped in pool B. It's a participation of top Asian countries. Asia Cup is a World Cup qualifier and all the participants will be keen on qualifying.