28 May 2022, 17:44 PM
HT - India 1: 1 Japan
India have kept almost fifty percent of ball possession and barring some errors, have played good hockey. Exciting third and 4th quarter coming up.
28 May 2022, 17:41 PM
Green card for Maninder
He went for the shot despite a whistle by the umpire for an error and he is instantly shown the green card and he is off for 2 minutes, India down to 10 man in dying moments of Q2.
India 1: 1 Japan
28 May 2022, 17:35 PM
India 1: 1 Japan
A neck and neck battle. India had a chance with a good pass from Sunil to Selvam but he hit it straight to the goalie.
28 May 2022, 17:33 PM
Third PC for Japan!
But they fail to convert it, Suraj with a brilliant save. And the Indian defence does the rest. The Indian players go on a counter-attack but a poor pass from SV Sunil means India lose the ball inside the circle.
India 1: 1 Japan
28 May 2022, 17:25 PM
GOALLLL!
PC for Japan and they convert it, score the equaliser. Good save by Indian goalie Suraj but Japan score on the rebound.
India 1: 1 Japan
28 May 2022, 17:18 PM
India 1:0 Japan
Maninder earns a penalty corner for India but to no avail. One PC each to Japan and India in Q1.
28 May 2022, 17:11 PM
GOAL!
Japan attacked from the word go but India counter-attack with Manjeet making a fine run, an individual brilliance, pushing forward from left flank, outwitting the goalkeeper and sending the ball into the nets.
IND 1: 0 JPN
28 May 2022, 17:08 PM
Penalty corner for Japan in the first minute of the match!
But the PC goes wide. And India take a sigh of relief. That would have been a disastrous start for Men in Blue.
28 May 2022, 17:05 PM
Indian lineup!
Take a look at the lineup for today's encounter between India and Japan, which is held in Jakarta, Indonesia, at the Hero Asia Cup 2022.#IndiaKaGame #HockeyIndia #HeroAsiaCup #INDvsJPN @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @Media_SAI @IndiaSports pic.twitter.com/6R7reHm1wI
— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) May 28, 2022
28 May 2022, 16:47 PM
The teams are out for national anthems of India and Japan. First up, India's.
Match to begin anytime now..
28 May 2022, 16:44 PM
How does Super 4 work?
The four teams in Super of Asia Cup 2022 are: India, Japan, South Korea and Malaysia. Each team will play each other once and then the best two teams will go on to play the final.
28 May 2022, 16:43 PM
Hello and welcome to live coverage of Asia Cup 2022 Hockey Super 4 contest between India and Japan on our LIVE blog here.
Match starts at 5 pm IST.
Stay tuned for more updates!