28 May 2022, 17:44 PM HT - India 1: 1 Japan India have kept almost fifty percent of ball possession and barring some errors, have played good hockey. Exciting third and 4th quarter coming up.

28 May 2022, 17:41 PM Green card for Maninder He went for the shot despite a whistle by the umpire for an error and he is instantly shown the green card and he is off for 2 minutes, India down to 10 man in dying moments of Q2. India 1: 1 Japan

28 May 2022, 17:35 PM India 1: 1 Japan A neck and neck battle. India had a chance with a good pass from Sunil to Selvam but he hit it straight to the goalie.

28 May 2022, 17:33 PM Third PC for Japan! But they fail to convert it, Suraj with a brilliant save. And the Indian defence does the rest. The Indian players go on a counter-attack but a poor pass from SV Sunil means India lose the ball inside the circle. India 1: 1 Japan

28 May 2022, 17:25 PM GOALLLL! PC for Japan and they convert it, score the equaliser. Good save by Indian goalie Suraj but Japan score on the rebound. India 1: 1 Japan

28 May 2022, 17:18 PM India 1:0 Japan Maninder earns a penalty corner for India but to no avail. One PC each to Japan and India in Q1.

28 May 2022, 17:11 PM GOAL! Japan attacked from the word go but India counter-attack with Manjeet making a fine run, an individual brilliance, pushing forward from left flank, outwitting the goalkeeper and sending the ball into the nets. IND 1: 0 JPN

28 May 2022, 17:08 PM Penalty corner for Japan in the first minute of the match! But the PC goes wide. And India take a sigh of relief. That would have been a disastrous start for Men in Blue.

28 May 2022, 16:47 PM The teams are out for national anthems of India and Japan. First up, India's. Match to begin anytime now..

28 May 2022, 16:44 PM How does Super 4 work? The four teams in Super of Asia Cup 2022 are: India, Japan, South Korea and Malaysia. Each team will play each other once and then the best two teams will go on to play the final.