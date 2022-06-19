FIH Hockey Pro League India vs Netherlands: Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty corner in the final seconds of the match to help a resilient India fight back and hold the Netherlands to a 2-2 draw in the FIH Hockey Pro League. However, the hosts picked a bonus point from a 4-1 shootout win with their experienced goalkeeper Pirmin Blaak keeping the Indian attackers at bay. In the shoot-out, the Netherlands scored among others via Bijen Koen, and Jonas De Geus while Harmanpreet Singh and Abhishek failed in their attempts for India. Vivek Sagar Prasad scored the only goal for India in the shoot-out. The Olympic bronze medallists India will meet the Netherlands in their last league match on Sunday and will be hoping to win it and consolidate their position in the standings.