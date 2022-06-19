NewsOther Sports
India vs Netherlands FIH Hockey Pro League 2nd leg LIVE score and updates: Both teams level at 1-1 at half-time

Follow Live Score and match updates of 2nd leg of India vs Netherlands in FIH Hockey Pro League on our LIVE blog here

 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 08:53 PM IST

LIVE Blog

FIH Hockey Pro League India vs Netherlands: Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty corner in the final seconds of the match to help a resilient India fight back and hold the Netherlands to a 2-2 draw in the FIH Hockey Pro League. However, the hosts picked a bonus point from a 4-1 shootout win with their experienced goalkeeper Pirmin Blaak keeping the Indian attackers at bay. In the shoot-out, the Netherlands scored among others via Bijen Koen, and Jonas De Geus while Harmanpreet Singh and Abhishek failed in their attempts for India. Vivek Sagar Prasad scored the only goal for India in the shoot-out. The Olympic bronze medallists India will meet the Netherlands in their last league match on Sunday and will be hoping to win it and consolidate their position in the standings.

19 June 2022
20:43 PM

PCs for India

Four back to back penalty corners for India but none converted. High tempo hockey on the turf, comes to a halt as half time is called. 

India 1-1 Netherlands

20:37 PM

PC for Netherlands

But a brilliant save by Pawan. Rebound falls to Netherlands. The second shot hits the post and comes back out! Netherlands look for another shot. But Surrender clears!

India 1-1 Netherlands in Q2

20:32 PM

Sreejesh is off! Pawan in charge of the goal!

And India have a Penalty Stroke. 

Harmanpreet steps up to take this but Visser has saved it! He guessed the right way and Harmanpreet's shot lacks the usual power and it's saved.

India 1-1 Netherlands in Q2

 

 
20:29 PM

End of Q1!

Netherlands started off shakily but they made quick ammends and came back strongly to score the equaliser. They dominated the game since then. India need to up the game quickly here. 

India 1-1 Netherlands 

20:22 PM

PC for Netherlands!

But they don't convert it. Brinkman takes it, but Rohidas closes down the space and gets a deflection that takes it away from the goal. Good running by the Indian captain.

India 1- 1 Netherlands

20:17 PM

GOAL!

And Netherlands score the equaliser. 

Jansen with an absolute screamer. Its high and powerful. Perfectly placed between Sreejesh and the post defender. Very, very difficul to stop these, almost impossible. 

India 1-1 Netherlands

20:13 PM

India on the attack again!

Men In Blue in the circle again. They have 3 men around the keeper, but it's Wortelboer who steals the ball before a shot can be attempted. That was a big chance for India!

India 1-0 Netherlands

20:12 PM

GOALLL!

No time to breathe as India strike, in the first 30 seconds, Abhishek it is, lovely stick work, breaches defence and enters the D, shoots it into the nets. The Dutch are shell shocked. 

India 1-0 Netherlands

20:06 PM

The national anthems are done. The build up is simply brilliant as Netherlands fans are clapping continuously. Blue of India vs Orange of Netherlands begin...

19:58 PM

We need to improve and do better, said Manpreet after loss in last night's contest vs Netherlands!

19:25 PM

All to play for

This Indian team is different than the past teams. They don't give up easily even if they are down by margin of goals in the last quarter. The fight and hunger match the fitness levels. To win the title, they need to first win today's contest and then hope other results go their way too. 

FIH update is that an outright win for Netherlands today will make it impossible for Belgium and India to catch up with them in this season.

19:23 PM

Hello and welcome to live coverage of 2nd leg of the FH Pro League contest between Netherlands and India on our live blog here. 

Game begins at 8 pm IST. Stay tuned for all latest updates. 

