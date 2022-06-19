India vs Netherlands FIH Hockey Pro League 2nd leg LIVE score and updates: India strike goal in first 30 seconds
Follow Live Score and match updates of 2nd leg of India vs Netherlands in FIH Hockey Pro League on our LIVE blog here
FIH Hockey Pro League India vs Netherlands: Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty corner in the final seconds of the match to help a resilient India fight back and hold the Netherlands to a 2-2 draw in the FIH Hockey Pro League. However, the hosts picked a bonus point from a 4-1 shootout win with their experienced goalkeeper Pirmin Blaak keeping the Indian attackers at bay. In the shoot-out, the Netherlands scored among others via Bijen Koen, and Jonas De Geus while Harmanpreet Singh and Abhishek failed in their attempts for India. Vivek Sagar Prasad scored the only goal for India in the shoot-out. The Olympic bronze medallists India will meet the Netherlands in their last league match on Sunday and will be hoping to win it and consolidate their position in the standings.
India on the attack again!
Men In Blue in the circle again. They have 3 men around the keeper, but it's Wortelboer who steals the ball before a shot can be attempted. That was a big chance for India!
India 1-0 Netherlands
GOALLL!
No time to breathe as India strike, in the first 30 seconds, Abhishek it is, lovely stick work, breaches defence and enters the D, shoots it into the nets. The Dutch are shell shocked.
India 1-0 Netherlands
The national anthems are done. The build up is simply brilliant as Netherlands fans are clapping continuously. Blue of India vs Orange of Netherlands begin...
We need to improve and do better, said Manpreet after loss in last night's contest vs Netherlands!
Here's what Manpreet Singh of @TheHockeyIndia had to say after his team's loss in the shoot-out against Netherlands yesterday. pic.twitter.com/rXYIrS3joQ
— International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) June 19, 2022
All to play for
This Indian team is different than the past teams. They don't give up easily even if they are down by margin of goals in the last quarter. The fight and hunger match the fitness levels. To win the title, they need to first win today's contest and then hope other results go their way too.
FIH update is that an outright win for Netherlands today will make it impossible for Belgium and India to catch up with them in this season.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of 2nd leg of the FH Pro League contest between Netherlands and India on our live blog here.
Game begins at 8 pm IST. Stay tuned for all latest updates.
