India vs Netherlands FIH Hockey Pro League Live Score and Match Updates: India 0-1 Netherlands
Follow Live Score and match updates of India vs Netherlands in FIH Hockey Pro League on our LIVE blog here.
After a battle of equals against reigning World and Olympic Champions Belgium last week, the Indian Men's Hockey Team will take on table-toppers Netherlands in their last FIH Hockey Pro League double-header matches this weekend in Rotterdam. Currently standing with 29 points, placed in the third place, behind the Netherlands who are placed first with 31 points and have four more matches to be played while Belgium, also at 31 points, with two more matches to be played against England this weekend, the Indian team is aware their task is cut out if they want to better their placing in the prestigious league.
Dutch Take The Lead
Ryenga Tijmen finds the net after a superb display of hockey in the circle. Netherlands take an early lead in the match.
TEAM NEWS
Look at how our Men's Team will line up against Netherlands in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021-22.
— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 18, 2022
When and where to watch IND vs NED Live in India?
India vs Netherlands Hockey FIH Pro League match will be aired on Star Sports (Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD) Network in India.
Stars of Indian hockey team give you a look behind the curtains as they take on the challenge to decide who knows their teammate the best, in today's episode of #KnowYourTeammate!
Featuring @16Sreejesh, @manpreetpawar07 & @13harmanpreet.
— International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) June 17, 2022
Starting off with one of 2 weekend fixtures against the Netherlands in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021-22.
Catch the action LIVE on Star Sports first and Disney+Hotstar from 8:00 PM (IST).
@Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/jp09PVEZFS
— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 18, 2022
Very Very Tight at the Top!!!!!
Here's a look at the FIH Hockey Pro League (Men's) standings as of now before our all important weekend fixtures.
— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 18, 2022
Hello and welcome to our live blog for India vs Netherlands in FIH Hockey Pro League. Stay tuned for live updates and score.
