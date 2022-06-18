After a battle of equals against reigning World and Olympic Champions Belgium last week, the Indian Men's Hockey Team will take on table-toppers Netherlands in their last FIH Hockey Pro League double-header matches this weekend in Rotterdam. Currently standing with 29 points, placed in the third place, behind the Netherlands who are placed first with 31 points and have four more matches to be played while Belgium, also at 31 points, with two more matches to be played against England this weekend, the Indian team is aware their task is cut out if they want to better their placing in the prestigious league.