NewsOther Sports
FIH HOCKEY PRO LEAGUE

India vs Netherlands FIH Hockey Pro League Live Score and Match Updates: Indian Men's Hockey Team take on table-toppers Netherlands

Follow Live Score and match updates of India vs Netherlands in FIH Hockey Pro League on our LIVE blog here.

 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2022, 07:10 PM IST

Trending Photos

India vs Netherlands FIH Hockey Pro League Live Score and Match Updates: Indian Men's Hockey Team take on table-toppers Netherlands
LIVE Blog

After a battle of equals against reigning World and Olympic Champions Belgium last week, the Indian Men's Hockey Team will take on table-toppers Netherlands in their last FIH Hockey Pro League double-header matches this weekend in Rotterdam. Currently standing with 29 points, placed in the third place, behind the Netherlands who are placed first with 31 points and have four more matches to be played while Belgium, also at 31 points, with two more matches to be played against England this weekend, the Indian team is aware their task is cut out if they want to better their placing in the prestigious league.

18 June 2022
19:08 PM
19:00 PM

Hello and welcome to our live blog for India vs Netherlands in FIH Hockey Pro League. Stay tuned for live updates and score. 

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What other options did the government have on 'Agneepath'?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath Protest -- 'Veto Power' of 140 Crore Indians against reforms
DNA Video
DNA: What will happen next on Agneepath scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath -- Government didn't learn anything from farmers protest?
DNA Video
DNA: Is your brain becoming a slave to mobile?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Trollers will face jail time in Japan, when India will bring such a law?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will Agneepath scheme benefit or harm?
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over 'Agneepath' scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: BTS Disbanding -- All 7 members will now perform solo?