हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

India vs South Korea Hockey Asia Cup 2022 Super 4s Live Score and Match Updates: India cross swords with South Korea

Follow Live Score and match updates from South Korea Asia Cup 2022 Hockey Super 4 clash on our LIVE blog here.  

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, May 31, 2022 - 17:13
Comments |
Source/Twitter

Defending champions India would look for an outright win against South Korea in their final Super 4 round-robin league match to book their place in the final of the Asia Cup men's hockey tournament in Jakarta on Tuesday (May 31). India had almost clinched a spot in the title clash on Sunday before Razie Rahim turned out to be Malaysia’s saviour with a hat-trick in an enthralling 3-3 draw in their second ‘Super 4’ encounter. India had earlier defeated Japan 2-1 in their first match on Saturday. As the Super 4’s table stands, South Korea with a goal difference of +2 (5-3) are on top with India (GD) of +1 (5-4) are placed second. Japan with two defeats are out of the reckoning while Malaysia (GD) 0 (5-5) have an outside chance if they can beat Japan by a comprehensive margin (minimum 2 goals) provided India and South Korea match ends in a draw.

31 May 2022, 17:00 PM

PENALTY CORNER!

India win a penalty corner but fail to convert as Korea showcase some brilliant defending. India are looking in mood today with some real aggression since the starting whistle.

IND 0 - 0 KOR

Must Watch

PT8M38S

Tearful farewell of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala