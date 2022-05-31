31 May 2022, 17:00 PM
PENALTY CORNER!
India win a penalty corner but fail to convert as Korea showcase some brilliant defending. India are looking in mood today with some real aggression since the starting whistle.
IND 0 - 0 KOR
Follow Live Score and match updates from South Korea Asia Cup 2022 Hockey Super 4 clash on our LIVE blog here.
Defending champions India would look for an outright win against South Korea in their final Super 4 round-robin league match to book their place in the final of the Asia Cup men's hockey tournament in Jakarta on Tuesday (May 31). India had almost clinched a spot in the title clash on Sunday before Razie Rahim turned out to be Malaysia’s saviour with a hat-trick in an enthralling 3-3 draw in their second ‘Super 4’ encounter. India had earlier defeated Japan 2-1 in their first match on Saturday. As the Super 4’s table stands, South Korea with a goal difference of +2 (5-3) are on top with India (GD) of +1 (5-4) are placed second. Japan with two defeats are out of the reckoning while Malaysia (GD) 0 (5-5) have an outside chance if they can beat Japan by a comprehensive margin (minimum 2 goals) provided India and South Korea match ends in a draw.
