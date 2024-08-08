Advertisement
INDIA VS SPAIN

LIVE Score | IND Vs ESP Paris Olympics 2024 Hockey: Bronze Medal Up For Grabs

India vs Spain: Follow LIVE Updates from the IND Vs ESP Bronze Medal Hockey Match at the Paris Olympics 2024.

LIVE Blog

India's dream of winning gold in hockey at the Olympics 2024 has been shattered but the Men's team remain focused on matching their Tokyo 2020 performance by securing a medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. Harmanpreet Singh and his squad have showcased dominance on their path to a third-place finish. They secured victories over Argentina, New Zealand, and the formidable Australia, with their only setback being a narrow 1-2 loss to Belgium. In the quarterfinal, India triumphed in a thrilling penalty shootout against Great Britain to advance to the semifinals.

In the semifinal, they faced defeat against Germany failing to reach the finals of the Hockey tournament.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From India vs Spain Paris Olympics 2024 Bronze Medal Match Here.

08 August 2024
16:45 IST

LIVE IND vs ESP Paris Olympics 2024

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs Spain Paris Olympics 2024 Bronze medal match here. We will take you through all the key updates of the fixture.

