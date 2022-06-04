Indian Women's Hockey team are set to begin their campaign at the inaugural edition of the FIH Hockey 5s to be held in Lausanne, Switzerland from Saturday. On the first day of the competition, the nine-member Indian Women's Hockey Team led by Captain Rajani Etimarpu will square off in their first encounter against Uruguay. They will also compete against Poland later on the same day. India will face off against the hosts Switzerland and South Africa, respectively on 5th June, Sunday.