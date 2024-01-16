LIVE Updates | IND-W Vs ITA-W, FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Hockey Match Live Score: India Women vs Italy Women

FIH Women's Qlympic Qualifier: Indian women are ready for another Hockey match after a much-needed 3-1 win against New Zealand recently. India will now face Italy women team which is ranked lower in their final pool match. Savita Punia-led team had a shaky start as they lost 1-0 against USA. They bounced back with a win against New Zealand though.

USA are at top of the Pool B with two victories at the moment. India and New Zealand have three points each but the hosts are way behind in terms of goal difference. It is indeed a do-or-die clash for India which will take place at Ranchi's Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Stadium.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From India Women vs Italy Women FIH Women's Qlympic Qualifier Here.