Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 LIVE Updates: Arjun Deshwal vs Sachin
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates, Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE Scorecard: Follow all the live action of Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates here
Trending Photos
After suffering a loss in their opening match of Pro Kabaddi Season 9, Jaipur Pink Panthers will be eager to bounce back when they face Patna Pirates on Sunday. The Season 1 champions will be hoping that Arjun Deshwal can have more of an impact in the upcoming game after he bagged eight raid points in the previous game. He will also require better support from raiders V Ajith and Bhavani Rajput, both of whom picked up four points in their team’s first match. Showman Rahul Chaudhari will also be keen to have his say after accounting for just one point in his first match. Jaipur Pink Panthers’ defence, meanwhile, will need to be more solid and contribute as a group. Their season opener saw defender Abhishek KS pick up four tackle points, while Ankush with three tackle points was their next-best defender.
Fans of the ________ _______ vs Fans of the _____-____ _________ _____@JaipurPanthers @PatnaPirates pic.twitter.com/5s3ZIsxpR3 — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 9, 2022
Patna Pirates, on the other hand, were involved in the first tie of vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 in their campaign opener against Puneri Paltan. Sachin looked poised on the mat and was his team’s leading scorer in their opening match with eight points. All of Sachin’s points were raid points, however, he will want his support raiders Vishwas S and all-rounder Rohit Gulia to do more in attack after they combined to contribute 10 raid points collectively. Patna Pirates' defence looked firm in the first game with skipper Neeraj Kumar, all-rounder Sajin C, Sunil and Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj all delivering when called upon. Ahead of Sunday’s contest, the Pirates will want both attack and defence to perform to their best as they target a first win of the season.
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates head-to-head
Jaipur Pink Panthers and Patna Pirates have played each other 16 times with the former winning seven times and the latter emerging victorious on nine occasions.
LIVE Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates
Here we go then! Patna to kick start the match with a raid. Two point raid by Rohit Ghuliya.
LIVE Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates
Sound __
They are roaring for the Panthers, what about you? _
Sign up at https://t.co/mttk5GWlMl and stand a chance to be a part of the Fan Squad! _____#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga @JaipurPanthers pic.twitter.com/EMyTtxQChr
— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 9, 2022
Hello and welcome to PKL Day 3 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates. This is your host Akash and I will be taking you through all the key updates from the match.
Photo Gallery
More Stories