topStoriesenglish
NewsOther Sports
PATNA PIRATES VS HARYANA STEELERS

LIVE Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 Score and Updates: Rohit Gulia vs Meetu Sharma

Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers, Vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2022 LIVE Scorecard: Follow all the live action from Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 08:00 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

LIVE Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 Score and Updates: Rohit Gulia vs Meetu Sharma
LIVE Blog

Patna Pirates will head into this encounter after a hard-fought win against U Mumba. The Pirates have four wins, four losses and two ties so far. Sachin has been the shining star in offence for the Pirates with 91 raid points and he has had support from all-rounder Rohit Gulia, who has scored 69 raid points. That said, they will hope for more help in attack from the likes of Abdul Insamam and Vishwas S who have failed to have an impact so far. As far as their defence goes, Sunil has been a reliable player for the Pirates with 28 tackle points and he has been aided by Mohammadreza Chiyaneh who has 20 tackle points. Captain Neeraj Kumar has been their third best defender this season with 14 tackle points.

Also Read: LIVE U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 Score and Updates: Guman Singh vs Rahul Chaudhari

Meanwhile, Haryana Steelers have had a similar season when compared to Patna Pirates. Meetu Sharma has been sensational for the Steelers with 87 raid points and he has been helped in attack by Manjeet who has scored 69 raid points. Experienced campaigners like K. Prapanjan and Rakesh Narwal have scored 10 and nine raid points respectively, which is something they will be keen to improve on. On the defensive front, Jaideep Dahiya has been the Steelers’ top tackler with 29 tackle points and Mohit Nandal has supported him with 23 tackle points. All-rounder Nitin Rawal and Amirhossein Bastami have scored 15 tackle points each and they will look to contribute more in defence.

Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head

Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers have faced each other in seven matches. Both teams have won three matches each while one game ended in a tie.

07 November 2022
20:00 PM

LIVE U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

19:58 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Season 9. This is your host Akash Kharade and I will be taking you through all the key updates from the game.

Patna Pirates vs Haryana SteelersPatna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers 2022 Match Todayvivo pro kabaddi 2022Haryana Steelers team 2022Haryana Steelers team 2022pkl season 9 2022 schedulevivo pkl schedule season 9pro kabaddi season 9PKL match Live ScorePatna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers live scorePatna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers 2022Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers dream 11 predictionPatna vs Haryana livePatna vs Haryana match pklPatna vs Haryana live streamingPatna vs Haryana match tv channelPatna vs Haryana match onlinevivo pro kabaddi 2022 schedule season 9pkl 2022 points tablevivo pro kabaddi 2022 schedule venuetoday pkl matchpkl season 9 team players listpkl season 9 time tablevivo pro kabaddi 2022 matchespro kabaddi live

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 05, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is pollution only Delhi's problem?
DNA Video
DNA: Reality Check of Indira Rasoi Yojana in Rajasthan
DNA Video
DNA: Is Pakistan heading towards 'Civil War'?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 04, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan badly injured after being shot during Azadi March
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: Tension in Peshawar after attack on Imran
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 3, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Operation Kalank...DNA Investigation
DNA
DNA: Central government responsible for stubble burning?