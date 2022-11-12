LIVE Updates | Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants, PKL 9 Live Score: All eyes on Maninder Singh as Bengal take on Gujarat
BEN vs GG, Vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 2022 LIVE Scorecard: Follow LIVE action of the PKL match Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants here
Trending Photos
Bengal Warriors will locks with Gujarat Giants in the Pro Kabaddi Season 9. Warriors are heading into this fixture after facing a tie against U.P. Yoddhas. They have five wins, four losses and two draws this season. Captain Maninder has been the biggest asset for the Warriors with 121 raid points. Shrikant Jadhav and Deepak Hooda have played the supporting role in attack with 49 and 34 raid points respectively. Furthermore, Girish Maruti Ernak has been the standout performer for Bengal Warriors in defence with 36 tackle points and he has been backed by Shubham Shinde and Vaibhav Garje, both of whom have scored 23 tackle points each.
In today's game #Run4OurSoldiers, our giants will be wearing an arm band dedicated to the cause of our armed forces @AhmdMarathon #KOLvsGG #GarjegaGujarat #Kabaddi #PKL #kabaddifans #Kabaddifever #Kabaddilife #vivoprokabaddi #Adani #Running pic.twitter.com/yXTyuPiN0t — Gujarat Giants (@GujaratGiants) November 12, 2022
Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, have five wins, five losses and a tie under their belt. Rakesh has been a match-winner for the Giants with 113 raid points. He has been assisted by all-rounder Parteek Dhaiya and captain Chandran Ranjit who have scored 63 and 44 raid points respectively. In defence, Sourav Gulia has been their most effective defender with 25 tackle points. All-rounder Arkam Shaikh has chipped in with 17 tackle points, while Rinku Narwal has scored 15 tackle points.
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants
Both teams playing on their attack. The defence is yet to score a point. Maninder Singh has scored a bounce and a touchpoint.
Bengal 3-2 Gujarat
PKL Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants LIVE score and Updates: Livestream and Dream11!
Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9, LIVE Streaming details and Dream11: When and where to watch BEN vs GUJ online and on TV channel
PKL Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants LIVE score and Updates: Hello!
Hello and welcome to live coverage of PKL Season 9 match between Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giant on our live blog here. Stay tuned for all latest updates here. The match starts at 7.30 pm IST.
More Stories