LIVE Updates | Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas, PKL 9 Live Score: UP Yoddhas lead in second half

Bengal Warriors will locks with Gujarat Giants in the Pro Kabaddi Season 9. Warriors are heading into this fixture after facing a tie against U.P. Yoddhas. They have five wins, four losses and two draws this season. Captain Maninder has been the biggest asset for the Warriors with 121 raid points. Shrikant Jadhav and Deepak Hooda have played the supporting role in attack with 49 and 34 raid points respectively. Furthermore, Girish Maruti Ernak has been the standout performer for Bengal Warriors in defence with 36 tackle points and he has been backed by Shubham Shinde and Vaibhav Garje, both of whom have scored 23 tackle points each.

Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, have five wins, five losses and a tie under their belt. Rakesh has been a match-winner for the Giants with 113 raid points. He has been assisted by all-rounder Parteek Dhaiya and captain Chandran Ranjit who have scored 63 and 44 raid points respectively. In defence, Sourav Gulia has been their most effective defender with 25 tackle points. All-rounder Arkam Shaikh has chipped in with 17 tackle points, while Rinku Narwal has scored 15 tackle points.