topStoriesenglish
NewsOther Sports
U MUMBA VS PUNERI PALTAN 2022

LIVE Updates | U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan, PKL 9 Live Score: Scores level at half time

MUM vs PUN, Vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 2022 LIVE Scorecard: Follow LIVE action from the U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan PKL match here

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 09:09 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

LIVE Updates | U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan, PKL 9 Live Score: Scores level at half time
LIVE Blog

The Haryana Steelers will be hoping to bounce back into form when they take on the UP Yoddhas on Friday, but they will face a strong challenge from Yoddhas' raiders Pardeep Narwal and Rohit Tomar. Haryana Steelers' Meetu Sharma has been in top form in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 with 75 raid points in 9 matches. Playing in the vivo PKL has always been a dream for the 20-year-old and his family was particularly thrilled to see him in action on TV when he made his debut in the last season.

The raider also spoke about how developed a dream of playing in the vivo PKL, "I come from a farming family in Haryana. I stared playing kabaddi in my village when I was 12 years old. There are a lot of vivo Pro Kabaddi League players who have emerged from our village such as Vikas Jaglan and Naveen Sharma. First, we used to play the sport for fun in our village, but once we got to know about the vivo Pro Kabaddi League, we developed an even bigger interest in the game. We started dreaming of playing in the vivo PKL."

11 November 2022
21:09 PM

PKL U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan LIVE score and Updates: Half-time!

Both teams giving each other no easy pickings as the scores are levelled at half-time.

U Mumba 15 - 15 Puneri Paltan

20:37 PM

PKL UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers LIVE score and Updates: Full-time!

UP Yoddhas beat the Haryana Steelers by 6 points. Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill with 8 and 11 points for the Yoddhas.

UP 40 - 34 HAR

20:13 PM

PKL UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers LIVE score and Updates: Haryana back in the game

Haryana Steelers are back in the contest as they level the score 24 - 24. What a comeback from the Haryana side. Manjeet with 11 points for Haryana Steelers.

UP 24 - 24 HAR

19:59 PM

UP Yoddhas lead at half time

UP Yoddhas with a 7 point lead at half-time. Surender Gill with 8 points for the Yoddhas is the top-scorer of the first half in this contest. Haryana's Manjeet gets them 6 points.

UP 19 - 12

19:46 PM

PKL UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers LIVE score and Updates: UP lead!

UP Yoddhas with  4 point lead inside the first half as both sides are going full throttle at each other. Haryana Steelers eyeing to level the scoring and take the lead before half time.

UP Yoddhas 13 - 9 Haryana Steelers

19:06 PM

PKL UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers LIVE score and Updates: Livestream and DREAM11!

UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers Live Streaming and Dream11 Prediction: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on TV Online

CHECK HERE

19:01 PM

PKL UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers LIVE score and Updates: Hello!

Hello and welcome to live coverage of PKL Season 9 match between UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers on our live blog here. Stay tuned for all latest updates here. The match starts at 7.30 pm IST.

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan 2022U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Match Todayvivo pro kabaddi 2022U Mumba team 2022Puneri Paltan team 2022pkl season 9 2022 schedulevivo pkl schedule season 9pro kabaddi season 9MUM vs PUN live

Trending news

DNA
DNA: When Chhatrapati Shivaji won the battle of Pratapgarh in 1659
DNA
DNA: 'Final Result' of semi-final loss
DNA
DNA: Why Himalayas are shaking again and again?
DNA
DNA: Jinping's 'love for war' resurfaced
DNA
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 10, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA
DNA: Analysis of 'garbage politics' in Delhi
DNA
DNA: When the demolition of the Berlin Wall started in 1989
DNA
DNA: What is the political mood of the people of Himachal?
DNA
DNA: Analysis of US midterm elections
DNA
DNA: India Vs Pakistan once again in World Cup