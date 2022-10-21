Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 LIVE Updates: Patna vs Delhi

Dabang Delhi K.C. continued their winning run at the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 as they defeated Haryana Steelers 38-36 in the thrilling second game of Monday evening at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. In the match that went right down to the wire, Naveen Kumar proved to be the difference maker, once again, as he earned 15 raid points, including the crucial points at the last second, to help his team pick up the close win.

Naveen began the proceedings as he quickly grabbed two points to open the scoring for the defending champions. But a couple of minutes later, Manjeet earned a Super Raid for Haryana Steelers to level the scoring. A couple of minutes later, the Jaideep-Mohit combination grabbed Delhi raider Manjeet as the Steelers took the lead for the first time in the game.

On the other hand, the Haryana Steelers faced a tough 36-38 loss against Dabang Delhi KC in their last game and therefore they will be eager to bounce back in the tournament quickly. However, the Giants showed prime form, when they defeated the UP Yoddhas 51-45.