PKL Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 Match today LIVE score and Updates: Bengaluru Bulls thrash Tamil Thalaivas
Gujarat Giants (GG) vs UP Yoddha (UPY), Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas Vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2022 LIVE Scorecard: Follow all the live action from PKL here
Trending Photos
The Gujarat Giants will be hoping to bounce back after facing their second loss of the season after going down against Jaipur Pink Panthers. However, the UP Yoddhas' star raider Pardeep Narwal showcased top form against Bengaluru Bulls with 14 points in the match. Meanwhile, the Tamil Thalaivas will aim to register successive victories when they take on Bengaluru Bulls. But, the Thalaivas will certainly face a tough challenge from raiders Vikash Kandola and Bharat. Tamil Thalaivas registered their first victory of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 after defeating Patna Pirates 33-32 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.
Aaj shyaam ko hamara swagat karne taiyyar ho Yoddhas? _ #GGvUPY#Adani #GarjegaGujarat #Kabaddi #vivoProKabaddi @ProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/blutlS7dkn — Gujarat Giants (@GujaratGiants) October 19, 2022
Speaking about their victory, Tamil Thalaivas' Head Coach J Udaya Kumar said, "This win was quite important for us. We've been trying to perform well for a long time. However, I am still not satisfied. We are still repeating mistakes. The players have to learn how to deal with pressure. Hopefully, this win will start a turnaround for us."The Head Coach also expressed that the Thalaivas' raider Narender is a future star, "Narender has been playing very well. But, I think he should play with more confidence in pressure situations. However, we can see that he's a future star for sure."
PKL Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas LIVE score and Updates
That's the end of the match and Bengaluru Bulls win this Souther derby.
Sort of a one-sided affair this match as Bulls beat Tamil Thalaivas 45-28. They are into the 2 top 3 in the table with 16 points. Thalaivas on 10th in the table. Bharat really shone through in an all-round effort by Bengaluru Bulls.
In the first match, Gujarat Giants had beaten UP Yoddhas in a close fought match.
You can check key highlights below.
That's it from us in tonight's coverage. PKL returns on October 21 after a day's break. Thanks for joining us in our coverage.
PKL Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas LIVE score and Updates
Bulls pull off another All Out on Thalaivas and they extend their lead further. This is a superb show of domination by the home team.
Bengaluru Bulls 40: 26 Tamil Thalaivas
PKL Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas LIVE score and Updates
Nice banter going on between the two teams on Twitter as Bengaluru Bulls continue domination vs Thalaivas
_____ https://t.co/rZuUkuCbwR
— Bengaluru Bulls (@BengaluruBulls) October 19, 2022
PKL Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas LIVE score and Updates
This is a good comeback from Tamil Thalaivas as they try and shorten the gap between them and Bulls. Yet the Bull sare in lead. Thalaivas' Narendra has been playing well and he needs to ensure his good form helps his team here.
Bengaluru Bulls 31: 24 Tamil Thalaivas
PKL Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas LIVE score and Updates
Bengaluru Bulls continue to pick points and the lead swells. You cans ee that Thalaivas are desperate but it is not helping. They need to refocus as the clock ticks. Just over 10 mins left in the game as pressure builds on Thalaivas.
Bengaluru Bulls 29: 19 Tamil Thalaivas
PKL Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas LIVE score and Updates
Bulls continue their domination in the match. They started off with a bang and they only grow in the domination. They lead by 6 points bs Thalaivas at the half time. Expect Thalaivas to give their all in the second half.
Bengaluru Bulls 18: 12 Tamil Thalaivas
PKL Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas LIVE score and Updates
Bengaluru Bulls continue to dominate. Bharat is playing brilliant for them with 5 raid points so far. Thalaivas need to make a strong comeback or the lead will continue to grow here fo Bulls.
Bengaluru Bulls 16: 8 Tamil Thalaivas
PKL Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas LIVE score and Updates
Bengaluru Bulls pulls off a Super Raid and there is no end to excitement in the home crowd. Bharat with the Super Raid. The match was going neck and neck till this superb effort.
Bengaluru Bulls 11: 5 Tamil Thalaivas
PKL Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas LIVE score and Updates
After Giants beat Yoddhas in Match 1 tonight, Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas battle begins and Bulls take a slim lead at the start. Watch out for Vikash Kandola in Bulls' lineup. This is going to be some match here.
Bengaluru Bulls 2: 1 Tamil Thalaivas
PKL Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas LIVE score and Updates
Brilliant win for Gujarat Giants.
They made a strong comeback in the 2nd half after conceding a two-point lead. Chandran Ranjit hasbeen superb for his team and he leads them to a remarkable win of 51-45 over UP Yoddhas who also fought well.
Next match coming up soon on this very blog between Begaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas. Stay tuned for all updates here.
PKL Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas LIVE score and Updates
Gujarat forcing their way back in the match. Siuperb defence from the Giants to pin Pardeep Narwal down just now. Sourav Gulia with a stunning effort to pull off a tackle. Giants raise their game in the second half. The lead swells.
Gujarat 31: 26 UP
PKL Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas LIVE score and Updates
Less than eight minutes to go and the gap between Yoddhas and Giants is not that wide. Yoddhas will fire on all cylinders to make a match out of it now. They were in lead till half time and they have let Giants dominate in the second half but even these last bits are important.
Gujarat 40: 34 UP
PKL Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas LIVE score and Updates
This is some match. High-octane contest. Yoddhas have two-point lead over Gujarat. It tells you how close this contest has been so far. Terrific effort from Chandran Ranjit for Gujara. He keeps them alive in this match almost single handedly. Narwal in good form as well.
Gujarat 19: 21 UP
PKL Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas LIVE score and Updates
Yoddhas now taking the lead as Pardeep is on the charge. Giants on the back foot for a while but he they come back in style. They pull off a Super Raid to come at par. Chandran Ranjit was super there.
Gujarat 13: 12 UP
PKL Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas LIVE score and Updates
The national anthems are done and the teams are out on the mat. Both teams have opened their accounts now. It is going to a neck and neck fight.
Gujarat 1: 1 UP
PKL Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas LIVE score and Updates
Hello and welcome to live coverage of PKL Season 9 match between Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas on our live blog here. Stay tuned for all latest updates here. The match starts at 7.30 pm IST.
In the second match, Bengaluru Bulls take on Tamil Thalaivas at 8.30 pm IST.
More Stories