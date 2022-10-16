Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 LIVE Updates: Pune take lead vs Mumbai in Maharashtra Derby

After a loss in their last game, Puneri Paltan are still winless this season having suffered two defeats and tied their other match in Season 9 so far. They will be hoping to set the record straight by getting their first win of the campaign on Sunday and will rely heavily on Aslam Inamdar, who is their top-scorer this season with 38 raid points. The likes of Mohit Goyat and Akash Shinde, who have scored 22 and 12 raid points respectively, will need to support Inamdar. As far as the tackling is concerned, Gaurav Khatri has been their best defender with seven tackle points and he’ll hope that Iranians Fazel Atrachali and Mohammad Nabibakhsh find form in defence soon.

U Mumba, on the other hand, will be confident about registering a third consecutive win. After a loss in their season opener, the Season 2 champions have won their last two games and will fancy their chances against their Maharashtra rivals. Their lead raiders Guman Singh and Ashish showed what they are capable of in the last match and have accounted for a total of 21 and 19 raid points respectively in Season 9. Jai Bhagwan is another player who has impressed in attack for U Mumba with 15 raid points. Defensively, Rinku has been their best tackler with nine tackle points, while Surinder Singh and Kiran Magar have also contributed eight and six tackle points respectively.

Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba head-to-head

Puneri Paltan and U Mumba have faced each other 18 times. Puneri Paltan have won seven matches while U Mumba have won nine games. Two of these matches finished in a tie.