Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 LIVE Updates: Pune take lead vs Mumbai in Maharashtra Derby
After a loss in their last game, Puneri Paltan are still winless this season having suffered two defeats and tied their other match in Season 9 so far. They will be hoping to set the record straight by getting their first win of the campaign on Sunday and will rely heavily on Aslam Inamdar, who is their top-scorer this season with 38 raid points. The likes of Mohit Goyat and Akash Shinde, who have scored 22 and 12 raid points respectively, will need to support Inamdar. As far as the tackling is concerned, Gaurav Khatri has been their best defender with seven tackle points and he’ll hope that Iranians Fazel Atrachali and Mohammad Nabibakhsh find form in defence soon.
U Mumba, on the other hand, will be confident about registering a third consecutive win. After a loss in their season opener, the Season 2 champions have won their last two games and will fancy their chances against their Maharashtra rivals. Their lead raiders Guman Singh and Ashish showed what they are capable of in the last match and have accounted for a total of 21 and 19 raid points respectively in Season 9. Jai Bhagwan is another player who has impressed in attack for U Mumba with 15 raid points. Defensively, Rinku has been their best tackler with nine tackle points, while Surinder Singh and Kiran Magar have also contributed eight and six tackle points respectively.
Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba head-to-head
Puneri Paltan and U Mumba have faced each other 18 times. Puneri Paltan have won seven matches while U Mumba have won nine games. Two of these matches finished in a tie.
LIVE Pro Kabaddi Pune vs Mumbai - Here we go
Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba has begun and the scores are level at the moment as both teams look set to take control.
PUN 3 - 3 MUM
LIVE Pro Kabaddi Pune vs Mumbai - U Mumba's lineup
Take a look at the lineup of U Mumbai in the video below. The stage is all set for the Maharashtra Derby in PKL 2022 between Puneri Paltan and U Mumbai.
Live Pro Kabaddi Pune vs Mumbai
Neck to neck contest going on in the first half as Pune take just 1 point lead. Aslam Inamdar and M Nabibakhsh are their top performer for Mumbai while Pune are riding on Guman Singh's 5 raid points.
Pune 9-10 Mumbai
LIVE Pro Kabaddi Pune vs Mumbai
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 match between Puneri Paltan and U Mumba. This is your host Akash Kharade and I will be taking you through all the key updates from the match.
