LIVE Updates | TAM vs JAI, PKL 2023 Today, Kabaddi Match Live Score: Chennai Ready For Kabaddi Action
Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers & Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas, Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Match LIVE Score and Updates: Follow LIVE action from Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 season is back with another doubleheader as Tamil Thalaivas, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Gujarat Giants, and UP Yoddhas will be in action on Saturday (December 23) at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. Thalaivas are heading into this contest after facing a defeat against U Mumba in their last game. Pirates have also lost their last game against Jaipur Pink Panthers.
In the second game, Gujarat Giants will take on the UP Yoddhas, beginning at 9 PM (IST). Giants lost their last game against Haryana Steelers and Yoddhas also lost their previous game against Pink Panthers as well. Pardeep Narwal will be keen on getting his team a win in tonight's fixture. He has completed more than 1,600 raid points in PKL history.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates From PKL 2023 Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers & Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas Here.
LIVE Updates PKL 2023: Record broken
Pro Kabaddi League season 10 has had over 150 million viewers so far in the first 24 match on Star Sports.
LIVE PKL 2023: Livestreaming Details
The PKL 2023 matches Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas and Gujarat Giants will be televised on Star Sports Network in India. Match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.
LIVE PKL 2023 Jaipur vs Tamil: Hello
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the PKL 2023 matches between Tamil Thalaivas, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Gujarat Giants and UP Yoddhas here.