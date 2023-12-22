LIVE Updates | TAM vs PAT, PKL 2023 Today, Kabaddi Match Live Score: Tamil Thalaivas Vs Patna Pirates

The Chennai leg of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2023) begins today with Tamil Thalaivas (TAM) taking on Patna Pirates (PAT) in Match 34. The match will be played at SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai. In the next match, Haryana Steelers (HAR) will meet Telugu Titans (TEL).

Talking about the first match, both Thalaivas and Pirates have been struggling in the competition, lagging behind at number 11 and numner 9 spots in the standings. Pirates have 2 wins from 5 matches while Thalaivas have 2 from 4 matches. The score difference of Thalaivas is -10 which is a huge blow for them.

At the same time, Titans are the worst side this tournament with 0 wins from 5 matches. The bottom-placed side have a herculean task of overcoming challenge from Haryana Steelers who are fourth-placed with 4 wins from 5 games so far.

