TAMIL THALAIVAS VS PATNA PIRATES PKL 2023

LIVE Updates | TAM vs PAT, PKL 2023 Today, Kabaddi Match Live Score: Tamil Thalaivas Vs Patna Pirates

Tamil Thalaivas Vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Match LIVE Score and Updates: Chennai leg begins with Thalaivas taking on Pirates

 

Edited By: Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 06:27 PM IST
Tamil Thalaivas Vs Patna Pirates LIVE.
The Chennai leg of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2023) begins today with Tamil Thalaivas (TAM) taking on Patna Pirates (PAT) in Match 34. The match will be played at SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai. In the next match, Haryana Steelers (HAR) will meet Telugu Titans (TEL). 

Talking about the first match, both Thalaivas and Pirates have been struggling in the competition, lagging behind at number 11 and numner 9 spots in the standings. Pirates have 2 wins from 5 matches while Thalaivas have 2 from 4 matches. The score difference of Thalaivas is -10 which is a huge blow for them. 

At the same time, Titans are the worst side this tournament with 0 wins from 5 matches. The bottom-placed side have a herculean task of  overcoming challenge from Haryana Steelers who are fourth-placed with 4 wins from 5 games so far.

22 December 2023
18:27 PM

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the matches in PKL 2023 today. In first match of the Chennai leg, Tamil Thalaivas (TAM) take on Patna Pirates (PAT) and in the seocnd second match, Haryana Steelers (HAR) meet Telugu Titans. Keep watching this space for latest updates from the match.

