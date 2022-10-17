Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 LIVE Updates: Pawan Sehrawat vs Sukesh Hegde

NewsOther Sports
TAMIL THALAIVAS VS PATNA PIRATES 2022

Tamil Thalaivas will be eager to pick up their first win of the season after enduring two losses and a tie in their first three matches of the campaign. Narender has been the team’s top raider so far having scored 28 raid points, including two Super 10s. However, a lack of support in attack has held back the Thalaivas with Himanhsu being their next best raider with seven raid points. Needless to say, they will need to do more in attack, while Sagar and Sahil Gulia will be expected to lead their defence. Sagar has nine tackle points this season, while Gulia has eight. M. Abishek has also scored six tackle points and will have a role to play against the Pirates.

Also Read: Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Like Tamil Thalaivas, Patna Pirates are yet to win this season having lost thrice and tied their other match. The three-time champions have struggled to perform as a cohesive unit with both their raiders and defenders capable of doing much better. Their lead raider Sachin has contributed well with 34 raid points and he’s been backed by Rohit Gulia, who has scored 23 raid points. However, they will need more support in attack from the likes of Vishwas S and Abdul Insamam for a change in fortunes in terms of results. Defensively, the Pirates haven’t managed to stamp their authority and will need to do better. Sunil with 12 tackle points so far has played his part but he needs help from players like Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Neeraj Kumar, both of whom haven’t been at their best this season.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates head-to-head

Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates have faced each other 10 times. Out of which, Tamil Thalaivas have won two matches while Patna Pirates have won six times. Two matches ended in ties.

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates match. This is your host Akash Kharade and I will be taking you through all the key updates from the game.

