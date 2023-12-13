LIVE Updates | TAM vs TEL, PKL 2023 Today, Kabaddi Match Live Score: Tamil Thalaivas & Telugu Titans Set To Collide In Southern Showdown
Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans, Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Match LIVE Score and Updates: Tamil Thalaivas, coming off a recent defeat to Bengal Warriors, lead the head-to-head record against Telugu Titans with 6 wins in 12 encounters.
Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Live Score: In the 21st match of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10, Tamil Thalaivas will face Telugu Titans on December 13 at Bengaluru's Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, commencing at 08:00 PM IST. Tamil Thalaivas, coming off a recent defeat to Bengal Warriors, lead the head-to-head record against Telugu Titans with 6 wins in 12 encounters. Ajinkya Pawar is pivotal for Thalaivas, amassing 26 raid points in 2 matches. Telugu Titans, currently at the bottom with 1 point, rely on Pawan Kumar Sehrawat's 32 raid points in 3 matches. The second match features Bengaluru Bulls against Jaipur Pink Panthers at 09:00 PM IST. Bengaluru Bulls, securing their first win against U. P. Yoddhas, face Jaipur Pink Panthers, who won their last match against Gujarat Giants. Bharat is the standout raider for Bengaluru Bulls with 48 raid points, while Jaipur Pink Panthers' Arjun Deshwal leads with 38 raid points in 3 matches. The matches can be watched live for Kabaddi enthusiasts.
Check LIVE Score Of Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Match Between Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans & Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers.
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Match Details
The 21st match of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on December 13 will feature a face-off between Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. The match is scheduled to kick off at 08:00 PM IST.