Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 LIVE Score: Titans with 3 point lead at half time
Gujarat Giants will be looking to bounce back after a loss in their last game. The Giants have been inconsistent this season with four wins, four losses and a tie and they will be eager to set things right soon. Rakesh has been the team’s go-to raider in attack with 98 raid points, while Parteek Dhaiya and Chandran Ranjit have backed him up with 37 and 35 raid points respectively. Defensively, Sourav Gulia has been the team’s best tackler with 25 tackle points, while Arkam Shaikh and Shankar Gadai are their next best defenders with 14 and 12 tackle points respectively.
Bengal Warriors have a similar record to that of Gujarat Giants with four wins, four losses and a tie so far. They have won just one of their last five games and will be eager to return to winning ways soon. Captain and talisman Maninder Singh has been their most prolific scorer with 83 raid points, while Shrikant Jadhav has supported him with 43 raid points.
Aamar Warriors are eager to even the scales of this cross-country battle #GGvBEN#BengalWarriors #vivoProKabaddi #JordaarWarriors #AamarWarriors pic.twitter.com/3Xb8GZQjzS — Bengal Warriors (@BengalWarriors) November 5, 2022
PKL Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans LIVE Score & Updates: Thalaivas leading by 2 points
Tamil Thalaivas are leading the contest in second half with 2 points but this contest can twist any one's way any time.
Thalaivas 23 - 21 Titans
PKL Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans LIVE Score & Updates: Half
Telugu Titans with a 3-point lead at halftime. Both sides display some really disciplined defensive behaviour in order to block the raiders from getting points.
Thalaivas 13 - 16 Titans
PKL Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans LIVE Score & Updates: Intense contest!
Thalaivas with a one point lead over Titans with 5 minutes remaining on the clock for half-time. It is a very tight contest at the moment between these two sides.
Thalaivas 11 - 9 Titans
PKL Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors LIVE Score & Updates: Full-time!
And that's it! Bengal Warriors clinch a victory by 5 points against Gujarat Giants. Next up is Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans.
PKL Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors LIVE Score & Updates: Giants coming back!
Gujarat Giants are coming back into the contest as they cut down Bengal's lead to 6 points in the second half.
Gujarat 29 - 36 Bengal
PKL Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors LIVE Score & Updates: Half-time!
Bengal Warriors have turned the switch on in the late minutes of the first half courtesy their captain Maninder Singh taking 11 points himself. Gujarat Giants surely need to change tactics in the second half if they want to comeback in this contest.
Gujarat 18 - 32 Bengal
PKL Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors LIVE Score & Updates: Close contest!
Bengal Warriors with a 5 point lead inside the first half as both sides are going at it full throttle. Maninder Singh has 6 points for Bengal whereas Rakesh is top scorer from Gujarat so far with 4 points.
Gujarat 14 - 19 Bengal
PKL Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors LIVE Score & Updates: head-to-head
Gujarat Giants have faced Bengal Warriors seven times with the former winning thrice and the latter twice. Two games between the teams ended in ties.
PKL Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors LIVE Score & Updates: LIVESTREAM and Dream11!
PKL Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors LIVE Score & Updates: Hello!
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors PKL season 9 match.
Stay tuned!
