Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 LIVE Updates: BW leading at halftime

After facing a loss in the first Southern Derby of the season Telugu Titans would be hungry to make a statement against the Bengal Warriors. Monu Goyat and Siddharth Desai were on top of their game against the Bengaluru Bulls and will look to continue their fine form. Raiders Rajnish and Vinay will be keen on getting some points for their team tonight.

Bengal Warriors on the other hand had a normal day against Haryana Steelers. They have had a bad start to their season and will look to bounce back in this fixture.

Bengal Warriors squad: Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Akash Pikalmunde, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, R Guhan, Suyog Baban, Gaikar Parshant Kumar, Girish Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Surender Nada, Parveen Satpal, Shubham Shinde, Soleiman Pahlevani, Sakthivel R, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Ashish Kumar (Sangwan), Rohit, Balaji D, Vinod Kumar, Manoj Gowda K.

Telugu Titans squad: Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Vinay, Aman Kadian, Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Adarsh T, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Nitin, Mohit, Mohit Pahal. Muhammed Shihas S, Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, K Hanumanthu, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Ravinder.