Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 LIVE Updates: BW leading at halftime
TT vs BW, Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE Scorecard: Follow match updates and live score of Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors
Trending Photos
After facing a loss in the first Southern Derby of the season Telugu Titans would be hungry to make a statement against the Bengal Warriors. Monu Goyat and Siddharth Desai were on top of their game against the Bengaluru Bulls and will look to continue their fine form. Raiders Rajnish and Vinay will be keen on getting some points for their team tonight.
Bengal Warriors on the other hand had a normal day against Haryana Steelers. They have had a bad start to their season and will look to bounce back in this fixture.
Few hours to go!
Would you like to give any advice to #AamarWarriors ? #TTvBEN #BengalWarriors #JordaarWarriors #proKabaddiLeague — Bengal Warriors (@BengalWarriors) October 9, 2022
Bengal Warriors squad: Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Akash Pikalmunde, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, R Guhan, Suyog Baban, Gaikar Parshant Kumar, Girish Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Surender Nada, Parveen Satpal, Shubham Shinde, Soleiman Pahlevani, Sakthivel R, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Ashish Kumar (Sangwan), Rohit, Balaji D, Vinod Kumar, Manoj Gowda K.
Telugu Titans squad: Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Vinay, Aman Kadian, Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Adarsh T, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Nitin, Mohit, Mohit Pahal. Muhammed Shihas S, Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, K Hanumanthu, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Ravinder.
LIVE Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors - BW going strong!
Bengal Warriors leading by 19 points in the second. Telugu Titans need a miracle now as BW have taken a huge lead now.
TT 12 - 31 BW
Do we have another All out?
BEN 32 - 13 TT#TTvBEN #BengalWarriors #AamarWarriors #JordaarWarriors #proKabaddiLeague #vivoProKabaddi
— Bengal Warriors (@BengalWarriors) October 9, 2022
LIVE Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors - BW leading at half-time!
Bengal Warriors leading by 15 points at half-time.
TT 10 - 25 BW
A dominating half time... Can't wait for second half
BEN 25 - 10 TT#TTvBEN #BengalWarriors #AamarWarriors #JordaarWarriors #proKabaddiLeague #vivoProKabaddi
— Bengal Warriors (@BengalWarriors) October 9, 2022
LIVE Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans
Bengal Warriors with a huge lead of 9 points inside the first half.
TT 3 - 11 BW
All out by our MIGHTY MIGHTY MIGHTY MANINDER
BEN 10 - 3 TT#TTvBEN #BengalWarriors #AamarWarriors #JordaarWarriors #proKabaddiLeague pic.twitter.com/1uokbYTZV2
— Bengal Warriors (@BengalWarriors) October 9, 2022
LIVE Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors - Hello!
Hello and Welcome to the LIVE coverage of Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors vivo Pro Kabaddi season 9 matchup.
Here are the Jordaar Warriors who will start the Panga against the Titans.
Let's Roar louder & mightier #TTvBEN #BengalWarriors #vivoProKabaddi #JordaarWarriors #AamarWarriors pic.twitter.com/VeMXXHWvzl
— Bengal Warriors (@BengalWarriors) October 9, 2022
More Stories