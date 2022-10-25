Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 LIVE Updates: Haryana Steelers lead by 12 points, Telugu Titans on backfoot
TT vs HS, Vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2022 LIVE Scorecard: Follow all the live action from Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers match
Telugu Titans have plenty of work to do as they are sitting at the bottom of the points table with a win and five losses. The Titans have lacked firepower in raiding and players like Siddharth Desai, Vinay and Monu Goyat are not in the best form at the moment. Both Desai and Vinay have scored 30 raid points each while Monu has scored 27 raid points. This raiding trio will have to up their offensive game if the Titans are to start winning. On the defensive front, Surjeet Singh and Vishal Bhardwaj have been their top defenders with 10 and nine tackle points respectively. Parvesh Bhainswal is also an important player in defence for Telugu Titans and has managed six tackle points thus far.
Meanwhile, Haryana Steelers will be eager to get a victory having secured just two wins and suffered four losses in six games. Meetu Sharma and Manjeet have been the driving forces in the raiding department for Haryana Steelers with 45 and 44 raid points respectively but they will hope for more help from the likes of Vinay, K. Prapanjan and all-rounder Nitin Rawal. As far as their defence goes, Jaideep Dahiya and Mohit Nandal have been their top performers with 17 and 16 tackle points respectively. All-rounder Nitin Rawal is their next best contributor in defence with 10 tackle points, while Manjeet has also chipped in with seven tackle points.
Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head
Telugu Titans and Haryana Steelers have played seven matches against each other. Out of these, both teams have three wins apiece while one game ended in a tie.
TT on backfoot, on the brink of a second all-out in the first half. TT need to bounce back in 2nd half.
TT 7-16 HS
Both the teams' raiders ae playing great as the defence are yet to claim a single point in the first five minutes.
TT 4-4 HS
— Haryana Steelers (@HaryanaSteelers) October 25, 2022
— Haryana Steelers (@HaryanaSteelers) October 25, 2022
— Telugu Titans (@Telugu_Titans) October 25, 2022
— Telugu Titans (@Telugu_Titans) October 25, 2022
— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 25, 2022
— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 25, 2022
Which pangebaaz will win this defensive battle? _
— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 25, 2022
— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 25, 2022
Hello and welcome to Zee News' Live Coverage of Pro Kabaddi League 2022 match between Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers. This is your host Akash and I will be taking you through all the key updates from the game.
