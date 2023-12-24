LIVE Updates | MUM vs BEN, PKL 2023 Today, Kabaddi Match Live Score: U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors & Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 matches number 38 and 39 will have U Mumba go head to head with Bengal Warriors and the Bengaluru Bulls will face Telugu Titans in Chennai. U Mumba were dominant in their previous game against the Tamil Thalaivas as they won by a scoreline of 46-33 on December 17. In the other game of the night, Bengaluru Bulls will look to defeat the Telugu Titans. Bulls are coming into this contest with a defeat. On the other hand, Telugu Titans won their last game against the Haryana Steelers with a tight scoreline of 37-36.

