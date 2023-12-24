trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2702388
U MUMBA VS BENGALURU BULLS PKL 2023

LIVE Updates | MUM vs BEN, PKL 2023 Today, Kabaddi Match Live Score: U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors & Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls

U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors & Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Match LIVE Score and Updates: Follow LIVE action from Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

 

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 04:40 PM IST
Follow LIVE score from PKL 2023 matches here.
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 matches number 38 and 39 will have U Mumba go head to head with Bengal Warriors and the Bengaluru Bulls will face Telugu Titans in Chennai. U Mumba were dominant in their previous game against the Tamil Thalaivas as they won by a scoreline of 46-33 on December 17. In the other game of the night, Bengaluru Bulls will look to defeat the Telugu Titans. Bulls are coming into this contest with a defeat. On the other hand, Telugu Titans won their last game against the Haryana Steelers with a tight scoreline of 37-36.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From PKL 2023 U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors & Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Here.

 

24 December 2023
16:40 PM

LIVE PKL 2023 Matches Score

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the PKL 2023 matches between U Mumbai, Bengal Warriors, Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls here.

