U Mumba vs Telugu Titans, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 LIVE Score and Updates: U Mumba take lead vs Titans
The Telugu Titans will hope to turn their fortunes when they take on U Mumba, however, the Mumbai side has been in tremendous form, defeating Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriors in their last two games. In the last match, the Patna Pirates registered back-to-back victories after defeating Gujarat Giants 34-28 in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune on Monday. Speaking about their victory, star raider Sachin said, "I am really happy with our performance. Our raiders and defenders have been playing very well. It feels great to be winning. Our coach had told us to play an attacking game against Gujarat Giants and we were successful in doing so."
The U.P. Yoddhas bounced back into form after defeating Telugu Titans 43-24 in the second match on Monday. When asked about their victory, U.P. Yoddhas Captain Nitesh Kumar said, "We looked to attack every raider during the game as a defense unit. Our raiders Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill played well and even our defenders performed well. Hopefully, our defenders continue to put up similar performances in our upcoming matches."
PKL U Mumba vs Telugu Titans LIVE Updates: U Mumbai shine!
Half time reached. Titans have played well but U Mumba are the better team clearly. They looked little off in the middle of the first half but picked up their game again. They just have four point lead at the half way stage. An exciting second half coming up.
U Mumba 18-14 Titans
PKL U Mumba vs Telugu Titans LIVE Updates: Lineups!
U Mumb just slightly ahead as Titans storm back. Some silly errors from U Mumbai defenders help Titans regain form.
U Mumba 11-9 Titans
PKL U Mumba vs Telugu Titans LIVE Updates: U Mumba ahead!
This is a brilliant start from U Mumba who are dominating from the word go. They have take a good lead here. Titans clearly under stress and that sumps up their season.
U Mumba 5-2 Titans
PKL U Mumba vs Telugu Titans LIVE Updates: Match begins!
The players are out on the mat. Pressure on Titans as they are at bottom of the points table. U Mumba playing at Pune, will feel like home to them.
Let's see how this match goes.
PKL U Mumba vs Telugu Titans LIVE Updates: Head to head!
Played: 14 | U Mumba: 8 | Telugu Titans: 4 | Tie: 2
PKL U Mumba vs Telugu Titans LIVE Updates: Lineups!
U Mumba: Ashish, Surinder, Harendera, Ekrami, Rinku, Jai Bhagwan, Mohit
Telugu Titans: Abhishek, Surjeet, Parvesh, Adarsh, Siddharth, Vijay Kumar, Vishal
PKL U Mumba vs Telugu Titans LIVE Updates
Hello and welcome to live coverage of Pro Kabaddi match between U Mumba and Telugu Titans on our LIVE blog here.
