U MUMBA VS TELUGU TITANS PKL 2023

LIVE Updates | MUM vs TEL & UPY Vs DEL, PKL 2023 Today, Kabaddi Match Live Score: Telugu Titans vs U Mumba, UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans & UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi, Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Match LIVE Score and Updates: Follow LIVE action from Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Uttar Pradesh.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Dec 30, 2023, 03:43 PM IST
LIVE Updates From U Mumba vs Telugu Titans & UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi.
Pro Kabaddi Season 10 will bring the fans another doubleheader Saturday as U Mumba, Telugu Titans, UP Yoddhas and Dabang Delhi will be in action tonight at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, (Noida) Uttar Pradesh. Titans faced their sixth tournament loss in the last game, leaving them on the bottom of the table. Coming to the other match, UP Yoddhas finished their four-match defeat in the last game against Bengaluru Bulls with a tight scoreline of 34-33. Pardeep Narwal secured a Super 10 with just sixty seconds left on the clock.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From PKL 2023 U Mumba vs Telugu Titans & UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi Matches Here.

30 December 2023
15:43 PM

LIVE PKL 2023 Matches: Hello!

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage from the PKL 2023 matches U Mumba vs Telugu Titans and UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi in this feed.

