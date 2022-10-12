UP Yoddhas Vs Dabang Delhi KC, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 LIVE Updates: Pardeep Narwal's Yoddhas continue to dominate Naveen Kumar's Delhi
UP Vs DEL, Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE Scorecard: Follow live updates from UP Yoddhas Vs Dabang Delhi KC here
The Dabang Delhi KC Captain Naveen Kumar put up another fantastic performance with 15 points to help his team defeat Gujarat Giants 53-33 in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. Speaking about being the first team to record more than 50 points in the season, Naveen said, "We are really happy with our performance. The defense unit is playing really well this season. They have improved a lot and we registered a win with a big margin as well. Our coach keeps giving us confidence. We'll keep trying to play like this in the future as well."
"__ ___ _____" - Coach Saab _#DabangDelhi #HarDumDabang #UPvDEL #vivoProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/oI1UN3HQQQ — Dabang Delhi KC (@DabangDelhiKC) October 12, 2022
Delhi's young defender Krishan also made a vital contribution with 7 points. When asked about his rise as a kabaddi player, Dabang Delhi KC Head Coach Krishan Hooda said, "Krishan is a player from the New Young Player (NYP) programme. Naveen, who is also an NYP product, performed so well in his first season. Krishan is performing very well and he is playing with a lot of confidence as well. He has a great future and he will get better in the upcoming matches."
UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi KC LIVE score and updates
Four points for Delhi as Surender Gill pulls off a Raid to reduce the gap. Naveen has 7 points so far, he is looking good. Half-time called. This match will definitely see a close finish. Don't go anywhere as we bring you latest and live score.
UP Yoddhas 25-15 Dabang Delhi KC
UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi KC LIVE score and updates
The match is quickly slipping away from Delhi now. Pardeep Narwal's team on the top now. Narwal looking good and his form is coming back. The lead for Yoddhas more than 10. Naveen Kumar looks under pressure but they can still make a comeback.
UP Yoddhas 22-11 Dabang Delhi KC
UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi KC LIVE score and updates
ALL OUT, UP Yoddhas have been brilliant as they inflict an all out on Delhi. They are leading now after the match was started off as neck and neck contest.
UP Yoddhas 11-4 Dabang Delhi KC
UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi KC LIVE score and updates
Manjeet and Surender Gill give open accounts for their teams - Delhi and UP. Pardeep Narwal starts off with an unsuccessful raid. Naveen too starts off with an unsuccessful raid. Both the main players out for now.
UP Yoddhas 2-2 Dabang Delhi KC
UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi KC LIVE score and updates
Update from 1st match: Bengal Warriors have beaten Bengaluru Bulls 42-33.
Now the action shifts to Delhi vs UP contest. Naveen vs Pardeep. Let the match begin as players have arrived on the mat.
UP Yoddhas vs Dabang delhi KC LIVE score and updates
UP Yoddhas Squad: Pardeep Narwal, Nitin Tomar, Rathan K James, Namaba Kamweti, Gulveer Singh, Surender Gill, Anil Kumar, Durgesh Kumar, Aman, Rohit Tomar, Mahipa,l Abozar Mohajer, Mighani Babu, Murugasan, Jaideep, Sumit, Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Gurdeep, Nehal Desai, Nitin Panwar
Delhi Dabang Squad: Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar, Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Vishal, Anil Kumar, Monu, Dipak, Krishan, Vinay Kumar, Vijay, Mohammad Liton Ali, Aakash, Vijay, Tejas Patil, Reza Katoulinezhad
Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors LIVE score and updates
Shrikant Jadhav with a successful raid as Bengal Warriors continue to dominate. They have furthered their lead by more than 10 points now and Bulls seem to be running out of gas now. Just 10 minutes left in the game.
Bengaluru 17-21 Bengal
UP Yoddhas vs Dabang delhi KC LIVE score and updates
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Pro Kabbadi League Season 9 contest between UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi KC on our live blog here.
The match will start at 8.30 pm IST. Stay tuned here for all latest updates.
