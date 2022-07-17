NewsOther Sports
WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS 2022

World Athletics Championships 2022 Day 2 Live Updates: Murali Sreeshankar aims history in long jump

Follow live updates of World Athletics Championships 2022 Day 2 as India's Murali Sreeshankar aims history in the long jump. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 06:52 AM IST

World Athletics Championships 2022 Day 2 Live Updates: Murali Sreeshankar aims history in long jump

Three Indian athletes will be in action today in World Athletics Championships 2022 at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, United States on Sunday. Parul Chaudhary will kickstart the day in the heat of Women's 3000m Steeplechase while MP Jabir will feature in Men's 400m hurdles heat. In the afternoon, Murali Sreeshankar will aim history in the long jump final. 

India's schedule on Day 2

11:20 pm - Parul Chaudhary - Women's 3000m Steeplechase HEAT 2

1:57 am - MP Jabir - Men's 400m Hurdles HEAT 2

6:50 am - Sreeshankar - Long Jump FINAL

 

