Three Indian athletes will be in action today in World Athletics Championships 2022 at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, United States on Sunday. Parul Chaudhary will kickstart the day in the heat of Women's 3000m Steeplechase while MP Jabir will feature in Men's 400m hurdles heat. In the afternoon, Murali Sreeshankar will aim history in the long jump final.

India's schedule on Day 2

11:20 pm - Parul Chaudhary - Women's 3000m Steeplechase HEAT 2

1:57 am - MP Jabir - Men's 400m Hurdles HEAT 2

6:50 am - Sreeshankar - Long Jump FINAL