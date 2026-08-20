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'Looked very ordinary': Lakshya Sen slammed for playing passive and underconfident after massive upset by Garret Tan in BWF Championship 2026

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen suffered a stunning second round defeat to American teenager Garret Tan during a grueling seventy three minute encounter at the BWF World Championships in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 10:00 AM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 10:00 AM IST
'Looked very ordinary': Lakshya Sen slammed for playing passive and underconfident after massive upset by Garret Tan in BWF Championship 2026
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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'Looked very ordinary': Lakshya Sen slammed for playing passive and underconfident after massive upset by Garret Tan in BWF Championship 2026
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